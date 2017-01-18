WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Skolars Announce 2017 squad ahead of Fri Capital Challenge

Skolars Announce 2017 squad ahead of Fri Capital Challenge

Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:56 am
London Skolars are delighted to announce their squad for the upcoming 2017 season.

Skolars will once again take to the field in Kingstone Press League 1, the Challenge Cup and the League 1 Cup and during the closed season, the club have worked to secure some additional talent as well as to retain some of the squad’s backbone.

The 2017 squad is as follows:

Andy Winfield

Sam Nash

Aaron small

Lameck Juma

Jimmy Hill

Jymel Coleman

Mike Bishay

Louis Robinson

Charlie Lawrence

Dave Williams

Lamont Bryan

Eddie Mbaraga

Ryan Chester

Billy Driver

Kaz Fatouroti-Edwards

Will Fairhurst

Dion Chapman

Mike Greenhalgh

Erjon Dollapi

Jake Melling

Callum Whitcombe

John Paxton

Will Martin

Michael Brown

Michael Sykes

Simona Vavega

Chris McNamara

Dan Ljazouli

Jordan Williams

Cairan Clement-Pascal

Judd Greenhalgh

Joshua Allinson



Speaking of the squad announcement, Jermain Coleman said:

“I’m happy with how the squad has come together over the closed season. Glad to get some of the stalwarts back on board and to add some exciting talent such as Simona Vavega and Jake Melling, Simona spent some time at Brisbane Broncos and Jake has played touch rugby for England.”

Skolars General Manager Jac Davies added:

“The squad are looking good in training with Jermaine and his coaching team, we’re very excited to be adding some new blood to the 2017 squad and will be hoping that it translates in to more success on the field.”

The squad will get their first official run out this Friday at the Nasdaq Capital Challenge 2017, match tickets are still available:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/capital-ch ... 0072522725

