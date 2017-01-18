London Skolars are delighted to announce their squad for the upcoming 2017 season.
Skolars will once again take to the field in Kingstone Press League 1, the Challenge Cup and the League 1 Cup and during the closed season, the club have worked to secure some additional talent as well as to retain some of the squad’s backbone.
The 2017 squad is as follows:
Andy Winfield
Sam Nash
Aaron small
Lameck Juma
Jimmy Hill
Jymel Coleman
Mike Bishay
Louis Robinson
Charlie Lawrence
Dave Williams
Lamont Bryan
Eddie Mbaraga
Ryan Chester
Billy Driver
Kaz Fatouroti-Edwards
Will Fairhurst
Dion Chapman
Mike Greenhalgh
Erjon Dollapi
Jake Melling
Callum Whitcombe
John Paxton
Will Martin
Michael Brown
Michael Sykes
Simona Vavega
Chris McNamara
Dan Ljazouli
Jordan Williams
Cairan Clement-Pascal
Judd Greenhalgh
Joshua Allinson
Speaking of the squad announcement, Jermain Coleman said:
“I’m happy with how the squad has come together over the closed season. Glad to get some of the stalwarts back on board and to add some exciting talent such as Simona Vavega and Jake Melling, Simona spent some time at Brisbane Broncos and Jake has played touch rugby for England.”
Skolars General Manager Jac Davies added:
“The squad are looking good in training with Jermaine and his coaching team, we’re very excited to be adding some new blood to the 2017 squad and will be hoping that it translates in to more success on the field.”
The squad will get their first official run out this Friday at the Nasdaq Capital Challenge 2017, match tickets are still available:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/capital-ch ... 0072522725
