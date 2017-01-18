London Skolars are delighted to announce their squad for the upcoming 2017 season.Skolars will once again take to the field in Kingstone Press League 1, the Challenge Cup and the League 1 Cup and during the closed season, the club have worked to secure some additional talent as well as to retain some of the squad’s backbone.The 2017 squad is as follows:Andy WinfieldSam NashAaron smallLameck JumaJimmy HillJymel ColemanMike BishayLouis RobinsonCharlie LawrenceDave WilliamsLamont BryanEddie MbaragaRyan ChesterBilly DriverKaz Fatouroti-EdwardsWill FairhurstDion ChapmanMike GreenhalghErjon DollapiJake MellingCallum WhitcombeJohn PaxtonWill MartinMichael BrownMichael SykesSimona VavegaChris McNamaraDan LjazouliJordan WilliamsCairan Clement-PascalJudd GreenhalghJoshua AllinsonSpeaking of the squad announcement, Jermain Coleman said:“I’m happy with how the squad has come together over the closed season. Glad to get some of the stalwarts back on board and to add some exciting talent such as Simona Vavega and Jake Melling, Simona spent some time at Brisbane Broncos and Jake has played touch rugby for England.”Skolars General Manager Jac Davies added:“The squad are looking good in training with Jermaine and his coaching team, we’re very excited to be adding some new blood to the 2017 squad and will be hoping that it translates in to more success on the field.”The squad will get their first official run out this Friday at the Nasdaq Capital Challenge 2017, match tickets are still available: