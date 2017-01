WolfiesUndies wrote: Hope you guys are looking forward to the first game of the season as much as we are. Love coming to Perpignan, great atmosphere, great fans and a lovely city. Its a shame our fixture is early season again which stops a lot of Wire fans travelling but I'm sure it will be a great weekend again. Good luck for the season

How come not as many go down at the start of the season?But yeah very excited for the start of the season, just need rugby back on the tele haha, I am getting very bored