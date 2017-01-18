|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 247
Location: South of Bratfud
|
I've looked and can see sod all? Post a link please?
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:35 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 722
Location: Waiting
|
Scarey71 wrote:
I've looked and can see sod all? Post a link please?
I have too pal.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:40 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14715
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:44 am
|
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6685
|
This is KCNBABT radio coming in your ear since 31december 2016
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:50 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14715
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
I've been trying to work out what the acronym stands for....does Knob/Nob start with a K or an N?
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 320
|
KCNBABT wrote:
Why? Afraid of the truth that Chalmers and Lowe are lying to you all. This is all going to end in tears again because supporters will see through their plans. How can you stay full time on a budget of £250,000? Henry Paul, don't make me laugh.
It's was £400k according to you last week you silly sausage
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:17 am
|
Stul
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1240
|
I can't see any staff moaning (LinkedIn is hardly the forum for that kind of thing), but I am excited to see that I'm a second connection with Matt Diskin. Through three people! Today is going to be a good day.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Drust, ex Bull Dog, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, hereagain, Highlander, hindle xiii, hooligan27, Inoffski1, jockabull, judge the jules, linebacker53, MrPhilb, Nelson, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, RAB-2411, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stul, Surely not, The Writer, thepimp007, Theyknow3544, tigertot, unknownlegend, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman and 512 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|