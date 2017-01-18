WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:32 am
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 247
Location: South of Bratfud
I've looked and can see sod all? Post a link please?

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:35 am
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 722
Location: Waiting
Scarey71 wrote:
I've looked and can see sod all? Post a link please?

I have too pal. :roll:

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:40 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14715
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
KCNBABT wrote:
corrupt businessmen with no interest in Rugby


Thanks for the clarification, I thought it was these 2;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graham_Lowe
http://metro.co.uk/tag/andrew-chalmers/

Silly me.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:44 am
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6685
This is KCNBABT radio coming in your ear since 31december 2016
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:50 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14715
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I've been trying to work out what the acronym stands for....does Knob/Nob start with a K or an N?
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:54 am
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 320
KCNBABT wrote:
Why? Afraid of the truth that Chalmers and Lowe are lying to you all. This is all going to end in tears again because supporters will see through their plans. How can you stay full time on a budget of £250,000? Henry Paul, don't make me laugh.


It's was £400k according to you last week you silly sausage

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:17 am
Stul
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1240
I can't see any staff moaning (LinkedIn is hardly the forum for that kind of thing), but I am excited to see that I'm a second connection with Matt Diskin. Through three people! Today is going to be a good day.
