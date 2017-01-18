KCNBABT wrote:

The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.



Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, corrupt businessmen with no interest in Rugby