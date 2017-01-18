WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:52 am
I think Rohan Smith.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:02 am
Brian Smith, 'my son etc..'?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:13 am
Can a Mod please lock this thread. No point in it.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:18 am
RickyF1 wrote:
Can a Mod please lock this thread. No point in it.


Why? Afraid of the truth that Chalmers and Lowe are lying to you all. This is all going to end in tears again because supporters will see through their plans. How can you stay full time on a budget of £250,000? Henry Paul, don't make me laugh.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:22 am
How do you know the budget is £250k ?


How do you know the budget is £250k ?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:34 am
KCNBABT wrote:
The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.

Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, corrupt businessmen with no interest in Rugby

What a clown, only after Thorne's meeting with the players didn't he state if this lot snatch the club my son is off.
Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:47 am
KCNBABT wrote:
Why? Afraid of the truth that Chalmers and Lowe are lying to you all. This is all going to end in tears again because supporters will see through their plans. How can you stay full time on a budget of £250,000? Henry Paul, don't make me laugh.

Simple because you can't prove anything you are saying. Stop been bitter and get on . Ya son has a contract so what's your problem.
