Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:43 pm
KCNBABT
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 133
The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.

Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, corrupt businessmen with no interest in Rugby

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:49 pm
daveyz999
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1666
And there we have it, disgruntled ex employee

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:51 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3710
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Seriously? Are there not enough threads already for you to have a pop at the club?

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:53 pm
Bulls4
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 304
Location: 7th
Is this guy still going on? Boring is an understatement. Nothing but a troll, a liar and a coward.

Please let it be time for a ban. A time out is needed

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:57 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7379
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
A ban? Are you mental?

There's plenty of mileage in this.

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:03 am
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3055
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
KCNBABT wrote:
The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.

Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, corrupt businessmen with no interest in Rugby


I win - You're David Thorne!
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:10 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9555
Location: Here
We all loved him a week ago.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:26 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2581
Location: Shipley, Bradford
debaser wrote:
We all loved him a week ago.


A lot of people used to love Jimmy Saville too.......opinions can change.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Former Staff Speaking Out on LinkedIn

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:26 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2777
KCNBABT wrote:
The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.

Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, corrupt businessmen with no interest in Rugby




I'll ask you again, what's your son's name

