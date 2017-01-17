|
The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.
Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, [deleted] with no interest in Rugby
And there we have it, disgruntled ex employee
Seriously? Are there not enough threads already for you to have a pop at the club?
Is this guy still going on? Boring is an understatement. Nothing but a troll, a liar and a coward.
Please let it be time for a ban. A time out is needed
A ban? Are you mental?
There's plenty of mileage in this.
KCNBABT wrote:
The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.
Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, [deleted] with no interest in Rugby
I win - You're David Thorne!
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
We all loved him a week ago.
(and I feel fine)
debaser wrote:
We all loved him a week ago.
A lot of people used to love Jimmy Saville too.......opinions can change.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
KCNBABT wrote:
The way the staff have been treated by the RFL and the new owners at the Bradford Bulls has been despicable, the lack of information shared and the ignorance must lead to finger pointing at the corruption and lack of authority and decency in certain positions of power. A club that I once used to love to work for, is the same one now, that sends shivers down the back of my spine at the very thought of it.
Questions must be asked of the RFL and why David Thorne, a man that put a lot of faith and joy in the hearts of the players and staff, with great business plans and favoured by everyone, has not taken the helm of the Provident Stadium. Instead, [deleted] with no interest in Rugby
I'll ask you again, what's your son's name
roger daly wrote:
I'll ask you again, what's your son's name
Maybe his son is David Thorne?
