Sorry to invade your forum but one of your players you released has just joined the club I follow.

Eze Harper has joined Keighley cougars and I was wondering what your thoughts were on him and how he might go for us.

I can see he was loaned to Barrow last season and scored 11 tries in 12 games.

We certainly needed a centre and it looks like he has been brought in to fill that position.

Good or bad coments welcome.