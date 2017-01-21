Some promising performances from some pretty keen players were on show last night imo



golding had a cracking game and certainly looks like he has put some much needed bulk on this pre season and without losing his pace

burrow was like a reincarnation,he showed skills we have always wanted him to show in directing the side around the field (where did he pick this skill set up from?)

i was impressed by parcell's first game,he will be a good signing for us and will cause tired defences problems this year,he didn't go for the big plays but he definately looked like a player that was in control

jjb and abbo both rolled back the clock and ran some good lines and were tough in defense



my only concern is magsy,has he got the body to go with what his mind is thinking and will it still stand up to the rigours of week to week footy?