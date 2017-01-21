Seth wrote:
Golding, Burrow, Ablett, JJB, parcell, McGuire and Garbutt the shining lights for me.
Ryan Hall has been an incredible servant for leeds, one thing though, the way he's always been dragged in field flapping his arms in D has always frustrated, did it again last night, hold your shape lad and trust your inside
Mags?? Great ball for Jjb try but imo pretty quiet after mate.