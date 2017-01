tad rhino wrote:

typical pre season game. leeds looked very fluent and very good in parts, headless plays in other parts.

burrow ran the game from scrum half, which surprised me, he look very assured and played as a team player rather than an individual.

aston golding was outstanding at full back, great hands, tackled well, and was assured, safe and confident. leeds full back for years to come.

singo ran hard, parcel made good ,quick yards, Briscoe had a game to forget mind.

one thing that still is very poor is the ability to give moon and Watkins quality, early ball. both fed on scraps.

all in all a decent display against what is a championship side. tougher tests to come