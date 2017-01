RHINO-MARK wrote: Are Mags & Burrow even fit??

Said recently that it'll be a near full strength squad. Going by players that weren't fit for Boxing Day then we would have a few missing above. If so then:GoldingBriscoe Watkins Moon HallSutcliffe LilleySingleton Parcell CuthbertsonAblett FerresWardDelaney JJB Garbutt Keinhorst/Mullally/Baldwinson/Ormondroyd