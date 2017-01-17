|
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 6
|
Coach Stephen Kearney, 1st signing sonny bill williams
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 863
|
Have you just got back from the pub?
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:54 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 6
|
No, I just woke up, I've been asleep for 8 weeks, have I missed anything
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:55 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1667
|
Anyone seen the Facebook (we don't like) banter page tonight, lol
I'm taking their stance, I don't even care if the above rumour happens to be true (obviously it's a troll.....), I'm never going to a game again as they have sacked (although he was unemployed) Rohan!
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:58 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 6
|
Kearney will be the new coach with Brian smith as his assistant
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Geoff
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4967
|
Naah, Brian Noble is quitting Toronto and taking over at Odsal. You read it here first...
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, ATS1, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, Bendybulls, bentleberry, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, Bostwick, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, Dudley, exiledbull, feebleweasel, fifty50, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HaworthBull, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, HXSparky, joanneby, josefw, judge the jules, king benny, L3YTH, LeythIg, martinwildbull, Mild Rover, Mirfieldbull, Nelson, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, rebelrobin, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rover 2000, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Phantom Horseman, Toga, vbfg and 702 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|