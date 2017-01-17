WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:15 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14372
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Huddersfield v Bradford, Sunday 22nd January at the John Smith's Stadium, kick off 3pm

Standard tickets
Adult - £15
Concessions - £10
Kids - £5

£200 - Box for 10 people, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.

£20pp - directors box seats, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.

£5 players bar ticket-admission after the game. Opportunity to meet and mingle with players as well as hear the after speeches from the players/coaches.

If anyone fancies a Rugby League fix at the weekend, Robbo would be delighted to see as many folk there as possible.

Further details available from Robbo's testimonial page

Image
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:52 pm
roughyed36

Joined: Sat May 07, 2011 8:15 pm
Posts: 7
Do Hudds know something the rest of RL doesn't? How can you play the Bradford Bulls when they don't exist? The newco have not named the club yet. Maybe the poster designer should have just used Bradford XIII could have the administrator on your back for using their trademarks and logo. Just a thought.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:55 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14372
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Bradford bulls, bradford XIII, Bradford Northern or whatever, the game is going ahead.
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:51 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3055
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Are Bradford the best team Huddersfield can come up with?

I would have thought they could have sorted a better scenario for a bloke who put his body on the line.
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:11 am
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5925
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Are Bradford the best team Huddersfield can come up with?

I would have thought they could have sorted a better scenario for a bloke who put his body on the line.


Thought Wigan or Salford would be more apt.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:18 am
roughyed36

Joined: Sat May 07, 2011 8:15 pm
Posts: 7
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Bradford bulls, bradford XIII, Bradford Northern or whatever, the game is going ahead.


Touchy ain't we? Just wondering really why the poster had Bulls and the logo on it. Never mind.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:27 am
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3055
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Willzay wrote:
Thought Wigan or Salford would be more apt.


I would have thought anyone would be more apt right now.

Perhaps it was a stipulation of the R.F.L. re-boot.
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:15 am
William Eve
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4687
:lol:

This sport is screwed.

The people running it are bonkers.

