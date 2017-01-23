|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 191
Location: Depends whose asking
|
HuddsRL5 wrote:
Ey up Bradford fans. Who was the lad wearing number 27? He was an absolute monster.... can we have him too? Good turnout from your lot yesterday, you would have outnumbered us had it not been for Brearleys comment!
good un
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, billypop, Bing [Bot], Broad Ings Warrior, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Duckman, eddievan, eddywalls, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, FLYING HANDBAG, Fr13daY, Giantscorpio, Godiswithers, hawk-eye, hereagain, HiramC, joanneby, jockabull, king benny, MDF3, Mild Rover, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Norman Bates, PHILISAN, psychostring, Rarebreed, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, sandy, Scarey71, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, The Writer, thefaxfanman, tigertot, Toga, vbfg and 470 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|