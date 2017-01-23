|
Highlander wrote:
Our number 13, he seemed a bit argumentative as well, and Mendieka.
Mendeika was captain yesterday, so I suspect most of his particular discussions were him fullfilling those duties. Certainly he was called over as captain a couple of times during the 5 mental or so minutes shortly after Roberts put the cheap shot in on Pickersgill.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:11 pm
As well as the strong performances from the likes of Magrin and Peltier, it was good to see some previously out of favour players like Mendeika and Halafihi get stuck in. If they can put in that sort of performance for the rest of the season then while I'm not convinced we'll stay up, I may not find this season as utterly grim as I was expecting.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:15 pm
I thought Halafihi did ok as did young Reiss Butterworth. We're ok for hookers with these two as bzck up for Joe Lumb.
Butterworth's 40-20 was special.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Butterworth's 40-20 was special.
Even if there was no way in hell it went that side of the 20. That linesman needed spectacles. It was a good couple of metres short. Not that I was complaining.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:50 pm
ah good to see the bradford and huddersfield fans getting on so well again
now the pre testimonial game talk is over normal service has resumed showing true feelings about each others clubs
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:53 pm
Some good noises coming out. That's all i ask for as a fan. 100% effort and don't be bullied by the opposition. Glad we're sticking up for ourselves a bit as our SL wannabe squad of the past couple of seasons were bullied like some little schoolboys.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:17 pm
Just noticed Total RL quoted Rick Stone about concerns around 3 injured players, including Dale Ferguson and the famous/infamous hamstring of a certain Mr. Gaskell!!!
Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:24 pm
Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:25 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Just noticed Total RL quoted Rick Stone about concerns around 3 injured players, including Dale Ferguson and the famous/infamous hamstring of a certain Mr. Gaskell!!!
I saw Hamstring walking about the technical area yesterday, maybe that's what did it.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:27 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
I think I do. I was sat behind a row of 5 or 6 young Huddersfield fans who kept looking enviously behind them at the throng of noisy Bradford fans at the back of the stand. The fact that we are subject to such ire when we are on our knees and on the brink of permanent oblivion demonstrates a key fact: Bradford are a massive club. This isn't arrogance; rather, it is an indictment of how bad fans of clubs like Huddersfield are at being smug, which must surely be rooted in a deep held inferiority complex. Now either Huddersfield has some serious parenting problems and accompanying self esteem issues, or fans have an acute awareness of their own irrelevance.
There are a few ways that this can be dealt with:
- Actually get some people through the door. It's not straightfoward but that would probably make it seem like people actually give a fsck.
- Have a prolonged period of success, which would have the added benefit of making Superleague less boring as a sporting narrative.
- Go about your business with dignity greater than someone turning up to a funeral laughing and eating popcorn.
Seriously, it's like there's an outbreak of undiagnosed Borderline Personality Disorder or something in Kirklees. The amount of whinging, pi$$ing, b1tch1ng, and moaning is amazing, and contrasts starkly with the sentiments of the Leeds, Saints, Wigan, and Leigh fans of the world, who have been almost entirely unwavering in their well wishing and support of a Bradford club on life support.
If you want your club to be considered a 'Big Club', act like it. You have nobody to blame but yourselves for your failings.
Unfortunately we were sat in front of some Bulls fans as well. Wayneta and Wayneta, 2 foul mouthed large ladies in Bulls shirts who were in a box> they were horrible and foul, were Fing and blinding until they were warned by a steward to shut it or they were being thrown out for an early trip back to bradford. Hope those fat horrible foul mouthed things never come to the John Smiths again.
