ridlerbull wrote:

I think I do. I was sat behind a row of 5 or 6 young Huddersfield fans who kept looking enviously behind them at the throng of noisy Bradford fans at the back of the stand. The fact that we are subject to such ire when we are on our knees and on the brink of permanent oblivion demonstrates a key fact: Bradford are a massive club. This isn't arrogance; rather, it is an indictment of how bad fans of clubs like Huddersfield are at being smug, which must surely be rooted in a deep held inferiority complex. Now either Huddersfield has some serious parenting problems and accompanying self esteem issues, or fans have an acute awareness of their own irrelevance.



There are a few ways that this can be dealt with:



- Actually get some people through the door. It's not straightfoward but that would probably make it seem like people actually give a fsck.

- Have a prolonged period of success, which would have the added benefit of making Superleague less boring as a sporting narrative.

- Go about your business with dignity greater than someone turning up to a funeral laughing and eating popcorn.



Seriously, it's like there's an outbreak of undiagnosed Borderline Personality Disorder or something in Kirklees. The amount of whinging, pi$$ing, b1tch1ng, and moaning is amazing, and contrasts starkly with the sentiments of the Leeds, Saints, Wigan, and Leigh fans of the world, who have been almost entirely unwavering in their well wishing and support of a Bradford club on life support.



If you want your club to be considered a 'Big Club', act like it. You have nobody to blame but yourselves for your failings.