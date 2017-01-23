WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:08 pm
HamsterChops
Highlander wrote:
Our number 13, he seemed a bit argumentative as well, and Mendieka.



Mendeika was captain yesterday, so I suspect most of his particular discussions were him fullfilling those duties. Certainly he was called over as captain a couple of times during the 5 mental or so minutes shortly after Roberts put the cheap shot in on Pickersgill.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:11 pm
ridlerbull
As well as the strong performances from the likes of Magrin and Peltier, it was good to see some previously out of favour players like Mendeika and Halafihi get stuck in. If they can put in that sort of performance for the rest of the season then while I'm not convinced we'll stay up, I may not find this season as utterly grim as I was expecting.
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:15 pm
Bullseye
I thought Halafihi did ok as did young Reiss Butterworth. We're ok for hookers with these two as bzck up for Joe Lumb.

Butterworth's 40-20 was special.
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:22 pm
HamsterChops
Bullseye wrote:
Butterworth's 40-20 was special.


Even if there was no way in hell it went that side of the 20. That linesman needed spectacles. It was a good couple of metres short. Not that I was complaining.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:50 pm
brearley84
ah good to see the bradford and huddersfield fans getting on so well again :lol:

now the pre testimonial game talk is over normal service has resumed showing true feelings about each others clubs
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:53 pm
Bull Mania
Some good noises coming out. That's all i ask for as a fan. 100% effort and don't be bullied by the opposition. Glad we're sticking up for ourselves a bit as our SL wannabe squad of the past couple of seasons were bullied like some little schoolboys.
