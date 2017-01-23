|
jools wrote:
No sugar daddy for Bradford- they just fleeced the tax payer (that's you and me) and other businesses. Several times. As for the crowd numbers- we all know that the number actually on the the terraces at Bradford bears little resemblance to the "crowd figures" that are published. If you hadn't inflated those perhaps your tax bill would have been lower.
Anyhow that long list of achievements cannot be claimed by you anymore. That dodo is now dead. No more. Gone. The new Bradford has won a sum total of nothing. At any level. Although no doubt you'll continue to claim those achievements - further rubbing the nose in the creditors who never got what they were owed. I can't believe there are still some Bradford fans like you.
The owners did. The club didn't. That post was a retaliation to FlyingProp. How can you not claim those achievements? New company fair enough. But even in 1963 when we were liquidated we still had the history from the early 1900's. Rangers FC were liquidated yet stated that the current club was founded in March 1872; 144 years ago. And still claim all the records and titles of the previous 'incarnation' so please spare me the moral high ground cr@p. If you haven't already read this forum, pretty much all of us are absolutely gutted about most of the creditors loosing out and we condemn the likes of Marc Green who did that.
So what else do you want me to do? Stop supporting my team because a previous owner ripped people off? I don't see you getting irate about the likes of Google and Apple who fleece billions a year from the taxman or stop using their products? How about Giants fans stop coming on here and giving us grief if you aren't prepared to face the facts of your own club.
It's just frustrating that your fans are condemning our fans when the situation has nothing to do with us. We condemn it ourselves. Plus it really does take the biscuit when your club isn't so innocent itself. We are aware of the mistakes of the owners and us fans are paying for it by watching our club go from the pinnacle to the Championship (should have been League 1). And don't ever say you can't believe there are still Bradford fans like me. If it hadn't been for fans like me who stuck by the club and the team then there wouldn't be a Bradford team today. As I say I do not want to game to suffer or any club to go under. But the reality is those with sugar daddies are the ones who will suffer soon. Once those guys get bored or in Davy's case pass on. Where does your money come from? Your club especially hasn't taken note of Wigan or Leeds and become more self sustaining.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:49 am
jools wrote:
No sugar daddy for Bradford- they just fleeced the tax payer (that's you and me) and other businesses. Several times. As for the crowd numbers- we all know that the number actually on the the terraces at Bradford bears little resemblance to the "crowd figures" that are published. If you hadn't inflated those perhaps your tax bill would have been lower.
Anyhow that long list of achievements cannot be claimed by you anymore. That dodo is now dead. No more. Gone. The new Bradford has won a sum total of nothing. At any level. Although no doubt you'll continue to claim those achievements - further rubbing the nose in the creditors who never got what they were owed. I can't believe there are still some Bradford fans like you.
I can't believe there are still some Giants fans like you. I can you're a very bitter bunch. Not Halifax bitter but bitter none the less.
If we can't claim our history that means you lot definitely never played at Fartown so sort that chant out. You know the one you knocked off Huddersfield town and changed it to "we're Fartown". It's "we're don valley" and that doesn't work.
On the bright side it does mean you now can claim the 1998 challenge cup which was a great achievement. Much better than trying to claim the Carnegie nines or that thing against Batley and a couple of French teams in Barcelona are anything special.
However, it does mean you can't level the financial record at us. "We" didn't fleece anyone. We're a brand new club dumb booty. You contradicted yourself there so look a bit foolish.
How much did Ken bill himself when he transferred Giants' shares in the ground to another company he set up? Has he given/sold them back yet? Is his own company still based at the ground? Have town paid off the loan taken out while he was chairman to build more offices there?
I know he said he'd put them in to trust when he got found out just interested to see if it's happened.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:46 am
jools wrote:
No sugar daddy for Bradford- they just fleeced the tax payer (that's you and me) and other businesses. Several times. As for the crowd numbers- we all know that the number actually on the the terraces at Bradford bears little resemblance to the "crowd figures" that are published. If you hadn't inflated those perhaps your tax bill would have been lower.
Anyhow that long list of achievements cannot be claimed by you anymore. That dodo is now dead. No more. Gone. The new Bradford has won a sum total of nothing. At any level. Although no doubt you'll continue to claim those achievements - further rubbing the nose in the creditors who never got what they were owed. I can't believe there are still some Bradford fans like you.
By that logic your club sprang into existent as Hudds-Sheff. Anything before that is as dead as a dodo. What do you owe Sheffield?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:23 am
jools wrote:
No sugar daddy for Bradford- they just fleeced the tax payer (that's you and me) and other businesses.
I sometimes still think this way, tbh. I'm not alone though, as you clearly demonstrate, but I've got round it in my own mind by considering what goes on, in business, on a daily basis.
Large multi-nationals decide for themselves if they will, or won't pay many £multi millions of tax by using legal tax dodges. They follow the rules, as defined by HMG and they get away with the pretence that they haven't done any business in the UK. I don't agree with that either, btw and I suspect you probably don't either.
The one similarity between those companies and the Bulls is that when things happen and rules have to be followed, then they are followed. The rules about insolvency are laid down and they were followed - so we are where we are. If, as a country, we all feel so strongly that the insolvency rules need changing then let the government change them. Until that time we follow the rules we have. Which is what we did - so I'm not sure what your problem is.
If we'd come back on a so called pre-pack, I might have had more sympathy with your argument [even though that is also a perfectly legal device], but we didn't do that and those who let down the club [and the taxman, me, you and everyone else who pays taxes] have gone and there are new people at the helm now. They don't deserve your ire.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:42 am
Bulliac wrote:
...so I'm not sure what your problem is.
I think I do. I was sat behind a row of 5 or 6 young Huddersfield fans who kept looking enviously behind them at the throng of noisy Bradford fans at the back of the stand. The fact that we are subject to such ire when we are on our knees and on the brink of permanent oblivion demonstrates a key fact: Bradford are a massive club. This isn't arrogance; rather, it is an indictment of how bad fans of clubs like Huddersfield are at being smug, which must surely be rooted in a deep held inferiority complex. Now either Huddersfield has some serious parenting problems and accompanying self esteem issues, or fans have an acute awareness of their own irrelevance.
There are a few ways that this can be dealt with:
- Actually get some people through the door. It's not straightfoward but that would probably make it seem like people actually give a fsck.
- Have a prolonged period of success, which would have the added benefit of making Superleague less boring as a sporting narrative.
- Go about your business with dignity greater than someone turning up to a funeral laughing and eating popcorn.
Seriously, it's like there's an outbreak of undiagnosed Borderline Personality Disorder or something in Kirklees. The amount of whinging, pi$$ing, b1tch1ng, and moaning is amazing, and contrasts starkly with the sentiments of the Leeds, Saints, Wigan, and Leigh fans of the world, who have been almost entirely unwavering in their well wishing and support of a Bradford club on life support.
If you want your club to be considered a 'Big Club', act like it. You have nobody to blame but yourselves for your failings.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:57 am
Ey up Bradford fans. Who was the lad wearing number 27? He was an absolute monster.... can we have him too? Good turnout from your lot yesterday, you would have outnumbered us had it not been for Brearleys comment!
