Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12119
Location: Huddersfield
well done to the ones that came over today for what is your big day out now at huddersfield
a spirited and determined bradford side today and made it a good contest.
should do well this season with a few more incomings and the new coach, might see you again in sl 2019!
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:04 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 4:55 am
Posts: 2158
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Ah well at least we have been a big club, you were two clubs at one point and still weren't as big as the Bulls
Tell me again how many Grand Final's you have been to? Or better still, when was the last time you actually won anything meaningful
1961-62 season?
We stayed within our means while you spent money you didn't have to win the trophies which made you such a massive club.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:07 pm
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 273
Location: South of Bratfud
FLYINGPROP wrote:
We stayed within our means while you spent money you didn't have to win the trophies which made you such a massive club.
To be fair you strayed into Sheffield's means too but as were both in greenhouses we'd best not start lobbing stones.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:13 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7440Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
FLYINGPROP wrote:
We stayed within our means
No you didn't. You were dragged out of the hole you'd been in for all of then living memory when you were gifted a stadium. You were later fed the remnants of another club to keep you viable. Being terrible for decades garnered enough sympathy for a platform to come from without, and the most solid foundation of that platform is the existence of Huddersfield Town. Without them you'd have been toast over a decade ago, long before a man with money turned up to save you from the perpetual relegation battle you were in even with all that help.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:15 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1965
Location: No longer Bradford
FLYINGPROP wrote:
We stayed within our means
Is that what you call having Mr. Davy bankrolling the club year after year?
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7058
HamsterChops wrote:
Is that what you call having Mr. Davy bankrolling the club year after year?
Yes. Within our means!
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30848
Location: Gods Own County
vbfg wrote:
No you didn't. You were dragged out of the hole you'd been in for all of then living memory when you were gifted a stadium. You were later fed the remnants of another club to keep you viable. Being terrible for decades garnered enough sympathy for a platform to come from without, and the most solid foundation of that platform is the existence of Huddersfield Town. Without them you'd have been toast over a decade ago, long before a man with money turned up to save you from the perpetual relegation battle you were in even with all that help.
You're a very bitter and ill informed person at times
And fwiw Town would have been toast a decade ago if it hadn't been for the Giants
I hope that the Bulls can rebuild themselves and get back to Superleague quickly.
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2632
Location: Shipley, Bradford
FLYINGPROP wrote:
We stayed within our means while you spent money you didn't have to win the trophies which made you such a massive club.
Funny how the year 2000 slips your mind. Huddersfield-Sheffield anyone? Bankrolled by a sugar daddy too? Be hilarious if he pulled out. Well no it wouldn't because I wouldn't want to see any club go under. But you get my point. And to be fair at least we have trophies and memories (even if they are heartbreaking) to brag about.
1996 Challenge Cup Final - Robbie Hat-Trick
1997 Challenge Cup Final
1997 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
1999 vs. Leeds - SL Record Attendance of 24,020.
1999 Grand Final - Wither's Knock On
2000 Challenge Cup Winners.
2001 Challenge Cup Final
2001 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS - one of the most dominant finals in SL history.
2002 World Club Champions
2002 Grand Final - Joynt Voluntary Tackle
2003 Challenge Cup Winners - Sinfield Not Taking 2.
2003 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS - Treble Champions Season (1st Club to achieve that).
2004 World Club Champions
2004 Grand Final
2005 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
2006 World Club Champions
Not only that, we have seen the likes of Robbie and Henry Paul, Paul Deacon, The AWESOME FOURSOME, Vainikolo, Viakona, Naylor, Champagne Shontayne, Peacock, Burgess, Morrison, the legend that is the Beaver Steve Menzies and many more world class players grace the pitch of Odsal.
Now tell me again, even with a sugar daddy nowadays, what have you brought to the table? You struggled like a dying horse at the foot of the table in 1998, 1999, 2000 (even though you merged) and in 2001. Since then you have done nothing. Okay, I will give you two CC Final appearances, getting hammered in one. You're average attendance last year in SL was 5,422. Only in front of Wakefield (5,332) and Salford (3,630). To put it in perspective in our last year in SL, we knew we were going down, we knew we had a paper thin squad when the likes of Sammut, Carvell and Scruton left in pre-season and we knew admin loomed yet still managed to average 6,235.
All this without a sugar daddy. You are a joke of a club, you really are
However in all seriousness, I do wish all Yorkshire teams to do well......even if I dare say it......Leeds
I want the game of RL to prosper and have every game well attended with great rugby on show.
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7440Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
Code13 wrote:
[*]You're a very bitter and ill informed person at times
I'm as informed as I need to be.
