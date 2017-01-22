FLYINGPROP wrote: We stayed within our means while you spent money you didn't have to win the trophies which made you such a massive club.

Funny how the year 2000 slips your mind. Huddersfield-Sheffield anyone? Bankrolled by a sugar daddy too? Be hilarious if he pulled out. Well no it wouldn't because I wouldn't want to see any club go under. But you get my point. And to be fair at least we have trophies and memories (even if they are heartbreaking) to brag about.1996 Challenge Cup Final - Robbie Hat-Trick1997 Challenge Cup Final1997 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS1999 vs. Leeds - SL Record Attendance of 24,020.1999 Grand Final - Wither's Knock On2000 Challenge Cup Winners.2001 Challenge Cup Final2001 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS - one of the most dominant finals in SL history.2002 World Club Champions2002 Grand Final - Joynt Voluntary Tackle2003 Challenge Cup Winners - Sinfield Not Taking 2.2003 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS - Treble Champions Season (1st Club to achieve that).2004 World Club Champions2004 Grand Final2005 SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS2006 World Club ChampionsNot only that, we have seen the likes of Robbie and Henry Paul, Paul Deacon, The AWESOME FOURSOME, Vainikolo, Viakona, Naylor, Champagne Shontayne, Peacock, Burgess, Morrison, the legend that is the Beaver Steve Menzies and many more world class players grace the pitch of Odsal.Now tell me again, even with a sugar daddy nowadays, what have you brought to the table? You struggled like a dying horse at the foot of the table in 1998, 1999, 2000 (even though you merged) and in 2001. Since then you have done nothing. Okay, I will give you two CC Final appearances, getting hammered in one. You're average attendance last year in SL was 5,422. Only in front of Wakefield (5,332) and Salford (3,630). To put it in perspective in our last year in SL, we knew we were going down, we knew we had a paper thin squad when the likes of Sammut, Carvell and Scruton left in pre-season and we knew admin loomed yet still managed to average 6,235.All this without a sugar daddy. You are a joke of a club, you really areHowever in all seriousness, I do wish all Yorkshire teams to do well......even if I dare say it......LeedsI want the game of RL to prosper and have every game well attended with great rugby on show.