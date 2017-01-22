Molsk111 wrote: Hey stop right there, I've never suggested that, the point I'm making is that he was the one who continued playing, I'm sure he new the risks as everyone else does in the sport, as for a wheeel chair your the one talking about that, not me

At the end of the day Luke is a normal everyday family man with kids to feed and a mortgage to pay etc, getting paid to do what he loved, if he had stopped playing his income would have stopped !These guys are not footballers and still have to work once their careers end so obviously he played on as long as possible to keep his income up.I'm sure lots of people on these boards and in RL grounds up and down the country take risks in their work but 'not doing it' is not necessarilly an option.Luke was gutted when he had to stop playing as it was his life.and as for the 'not being a super hero' bit, i disagree, everyone who ever pulls on a Rugby league shirt for our entertainment and risk their livelyhoods, bodies and even lives is a super hero.