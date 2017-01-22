WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:40 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9016
Location: Bradbados
Molsk111 wrote:
You make it sound like he was forced to play the game, also the injury he has had to quit the sport was something that happened over a long period of time, he new the risks while playing as does everyone else, your trying to make out this guy was some kind of super hero, he was a guy getting paid to do a job, end of


Mate, it's a hard and dangerous game, and people get hurt - sometimes badly.

For sure, no-one makes them play, but they do, and we go and glory in the big hits, crunching tackles and people being mashed up, so please don't be so churlish about giving a bit back. If you don't want to go then don't, it's your choice.
Mark Twain
Mark Twain

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:44 am
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 13
I will be there my friend

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:22 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7053
Molsk111 wrote:
You make it sound like he was forced to play the game, also the injury he has had to quit the sport was something that happened over a long period of time, he new the risks while playing as does everyone else, your trying to make out this guy was some kind of super hero, he was a guy getting paid to do a job, end of


Yes it was an injury that happened over a long period of time-something he has probably been struggling with every time he played and trained but he still continued to go out on that field without holding back. To suggest it's ok for him to end up in a wheelchair because he got PAID to play is more than churlish it's downright disgusting!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:44 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2781
jools wrote:
Yes it was an injury that happened over a long period of time-something he has probably been struggling with every time he played and trained but he still continued to go out on that field without holding back. To suggest it's ok for him to end up in a wheelchair because he got PAID to play is more than churlish it's downright disgusting!




I agree 100% with you Jools

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:47 am
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 13
Hey stop right there, I've never suggested that, the point I'm making is that he was the one who continued playing, I'm sure he new the risks as everyone else does in the sport, as for a wheeel chair your the one talking about that, not me

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:52 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25900
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Knew.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:58 am
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14396
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Molsk111 wrote:
Hey stop right there, I've never suggested that, the point I'm making is that he was the one who continued playing, I'm sure he new the risks as everyone else does in the sport, as for a wheeel chair your the one talking about that, not me


At the end of the day Luke is a normal everyday family man with kids to feed and a mortgage to pay etc, getting paid to do what he loved, if he had stopped playing his income would have stopped !

These guys are not footballers and still have to work once their careers end so obviously he played on as long as possible to keep his income up.

I'm sure lots of people on these boards and in RL grounds up and down the country take risks in their work but 'not doing it' is not necessarilly an option.

Luke was gutted when he had to stop playing as it was his life.

and as for the 'not being a super hero' bit, i disagree, everyone who ever pulls on a Rugby league shirt for our entertainment and risk their livelyhoods, bodies and even lives is a super hero.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:07 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25900
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'll be glad when we can talk about the rugby itself.


Anyway. Any RA&B posters that want to meet up beforehand some of us will be in the pub in the station from 2ish. The King's Head I think it's called.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:17 pm
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 13
Yes let's get this party started lol

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:18 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1531
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Good plan Bullseye. ;)
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
