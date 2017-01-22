|
Molsk111 wrote:
You make it sound like he was forced to play the game, also the injury he has had to quit the sport was something that happened over a long period of time, he new the risks while playing as does everyone else, your trying to make out this guy was some kind of super hero, he was a guy getting paid to do a job, end of
Mate, it's a hard and dangerous game, and people get hurt - sometimes badly.
For sure, no-one makes them play, but they do, and we
go and glory in the big hits, crunching tackles and people being mashed up, so please don't be so churlish about giving a bit back. If you don't want to go then don't, it's your choice.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:44 am
I will be there my friend
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:22 am
jools
Molsk111 wrote:
You make it sound like he was forced to play the game, also the injury he has had to quit the sport was something that happened over a long period of time, he new the risks while playing as does everyone else, your trying to make out this guy was some kind of super hero, he was a guy getting paid to do a job, end of
Yes it was an injury that happened over a long period of time-something he has probably been struggling with every time he played and trained but he still continued to go out on that field without holding back. To suggest it's ok for him to end up in a wheelchair because he got PAID to play is more than churlish it's downright disgusting!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:44 am
jools wrote:
Yes it was an injury that happened over a long period of time-something he has probably been struggling with every time he played and trained but he still continued to go out on that field without holding back. To suggest it's ok for him to end up in a wheelchair because he got PAID to play is more than churlish it's downright disgusting!
I agree 100% with you Jools
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:47 am
Hey stop right there, I've never suggested that, the point I'm making is that he was the one who continued playing, I'm sure he new the risks as everyone else does in the sport, as for a wheeel chair your the one talking about that, not me
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:52 am
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:58 am
Molsk111 wrote:
Hey stop right there, I've never suggested that, the point I'm making is that he was the one who continued playing, I'm sure he new the risks as everyone else does in the sport, as for a wheeel chair your the one talking about that, not me
At the end of the day Luke is a normal everyday family man with kids to feed and a mortgage to pay etc, getting paid to do what he loved, if he had stopped playing his income would have stopped !
These guys are not footballers and still have to work once their careers end so obviously he played on as long as possible to keep his income up.
I'm sure lots of people on these boards and in RL grounds up and down the country take risks in their work but 'not doing it' is not necessarilly an option.
Luke was gutted when he had to stop playing as it was his life.
and as for the 'not being a super hero' bit, i disagree, everyone who ever pulls on a Rugby league shirt for our entertainment and risk their livelyhoods, bodies and even lives is a super hero.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:07 pm
I'll be glad when we can talk about the rugby itself.
Anyway. Any RA&B posters that want to meet up beforehand some of us will be in the pub in the station from 2ish. The King's Head I think it's called.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:17 pm
Yes let's get this party started lol
Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:18 pm
Good plan Bullseye.
