|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2612
|
Have we actually announced a squad for the game?
|
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:51 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3604Location:
Hornsea
|
Can't understand why, if they want a good turnout for Luke Robinson, they don't play an away match.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:34 am
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7052
|
Luke has always been a model professional. He put his body on the line more than some, he's been knocked out several times had his ear stitched back on more than once, been targeted as the "little man" but always played with heart and determination. He postponed his wedding to turn out for his country, and was a stand out in that competition after giving up so much.
Him putting his hand up to play meant he has had to have a hip replacement at 30 years of age, this will need redoing as it won't last a lifetime, it can only be done twice, he will potentially end his years in a wheelchair as a result - all this because of the game of rugby league.
For me this is a TRUE testimonial for a little guy with a massive heart.
If people can't or don't want to attend that's fine- but to snub the game because of a line written on a forum seems to me is even more petty than the original comment.
This guy, and his family, has given up so much for the game we love. He deserves our support. Hope to see many of you there.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:41 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 9
|
When you say he has given so much up, does that mean he wasn't been paid for doing something he loved !!!
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:13 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1459
|
jools wrote:
Luke has always been a model professional. He put his body on the line more than some, he's been knocked out several times had his ear stitched back on more than once, been targeted as the "little man" but always played with heart and determination. He postponed his wedding to turn out for his country, and was a stand out in that competition after giving up so much.
Him putting his hand up to play meant he has had to have a hip replacement at 30 years of age, this will need redoing as it won't last a lifetime, it can only be done twice, he will potentially end his years in a wheelchair as a result - all this because of the game of rugby league.
For me this is a TRUE testimonial for a little guy with a massive heart.
If people can't or don't want to attend that's fine- but to snub the game because of a line written on a forum seems to me is even more petty than the original comment.
This guy, and his family, has given up so much for the game we love. He deserves our support. Hope to see many of you there.
Well said. Hope there is a good size crowd to support Luke and his family. One of RLs good guys!!!
|
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 22, 2013 9:25 pm
Posts: 50
Location: My house
|
I will be going to the game for two reasons. 1. To recognise the career of Luke. 2. To support my team. We've been through a lot recently and some of the stick we've been getting is justified, I would have preferred to start as a new team in Championship 1 and earn some respect back but the Rfl have decided otherwise. I would urge as many Bulls supporters to go and support the lads that turn out for the game.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:09 am
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7052
|
Molsk111 wrote:
When you say he has given so much up, does that mean he wasn't been paid for doing something he loved !!!
Now I could make an equally facetious comment back to your comment-but under the circumstances I won't.
We all get paid for doing our jobs. Most of us don't end up with ill health or circumstances that will change our later quality of life as a result. If that is the case then people usually claim compensation from the company they work for.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:12 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1291
|
Andybull wrote:
I will be going to the game for two reasons. 1. To recognise the career of Luke. 2. To support my team. We've been through a lot recently and some of the stick we've been getting is justified, I would have preferred to start as a new team in Championship 1 and earn some respect back but the Rfl have decided otherwise. I would urge as many Bulls supporters to go and support the lads that turn out for the game.
Excellent points. I will be there to see the Giants for the first time in 2017 and for Luke.
However, all banter and antipathies aside, I will also be pleased there is a Bradford team. I will always want the Giants to beat you, obviously. But Bradford is a very important club for TGG and it would be poorer without you. So I hope many will come and enjoy the first game of your new era.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:20 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 22, 2013 9:25 pm
Posts: 50
Location: My house
|
Cripesginger wrote:
Excellent points. I will be there to see the Giants for the first time in 2017 and for Luke.
However, all banter and antipathies aside, I will also be pleased there is a Bradford team. I will always want the Giants to beat you, obviously. But Bradford is a very important club for TGG and it would be poorer without you. So I hope many will come and enjoy the first game of your new era.
I hope so too. Thanks for your comments, let's hope we see a good game and Luke gets a decent payday.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:29 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 9
|
You make it sound like he was forced to play the game, also the injury he has had to quit the sport was something that happened over a long period of time, he new the risks while playing as does everyone else, your trying to make out this guy was some kind of super hero, he was a guy getting paid to do a job, end of
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Aldy, AndyMc88, bishops finger, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cassandra, colly226, Dannyboywt, debaser, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Greavsie, guess who, hereagain, jockabull, josefw, martinwildbull, Molsk111, redeverready, riccado, ridlerbull, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, Surely not, vbfg and 394 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|