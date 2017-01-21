WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Luke Robinson Testimonial game

 
Post a reply

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:46 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2612
Have we actually announced a squad for the game?
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:51 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3604
Location: Hornsea
Can't understand why, if they want a good turnout for Luke Robinson, they don't play an away match.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:34 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7052
Luke has always been a model professional. He put his body on the line more than some, he's been knocked out several times had his ear stitched back on more than once, been targeted as the "little man" but always played with heart and determination. He postponed his wedding to turn out for his country, and was a stand out in that competition after giving up so much.
Him putting his hand up to play meant he has had to have a hip replacement at 30 years of age, this will need redoing as it won't last a lifetime, it can only be done twice, he will potentially end his years in a wheelchair as a result - all this because of the game of rugby league.
For me this is a TRUE testimonial for a little guy with a massive heart.
If people can't or don't want to attend that's fine- but to snub the game because of a line written on a forum seems to me is even more petty than the original comment.
This guy, and his family, has given up so much for the game we love. He deserves our support. Hope to see many of you there.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:41 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 9
When you say he has given so much up, does that mean he wasn't been paid for doing something he loved !!!

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:13 am
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1459
jools wrote:
Luke has always been a model professional. He put his body on the line more than some, he's been knocked out several times had his ear stitched back on more than once, been targeted as the "little man" but always played with heart and determination. He postponed his wedding to turn out for his country, and was a stand out in that competition after giving up so much.
Him putting his hand up to play meant he has had to have a hip replacement at 30 years of age, this will need redoing as it won't last a lifetime, it can only be done twice, he will potentially end his years in a wheelchair as a result - all this because of the game of rugby league.
For me this is a TRUE testimonial for a little guy with a massive heart.
If people can't or don't want to attend that's fine- but to snub the game because of a line written on a forum seems to me is even more petty than the original comment.
This guy, and his family, has given up so much for the game we love. He deserves our support. Hope to see many of you there.


Well said. Hope there is a good size crowd to support Luke and his family. One of RLs good guys!!!
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:18 am
Andybull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 22, 2013 9:25 pm
Posts: 50
Location: My house
I will be going to the game for two reasons. 1. To recognise the career of Luke. 2. To support my team. We've been through a lot recently and some of the stick we've been getting is justified, I would have preferred to start as a new team in Championship 1 and earn some respect back but the Rfl have decided otherwise. I would urge as many Bulls supporters to go and support the lads that turn out for the game.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:09 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7052
Molsk111 wrote:
When you say he has given so much up, does that mean he wasn't been paid for doing something he loved !!!


Now I could make an equally facetious comment back to your comment-but under the circumstances I won't.
We all get paid for doing our jobs. Most of us don't end up with ill health or circumstances that will change our later quality of life as a result. If that is the case then people usually claim compensation from the company they work for.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:12 am
Cripesginger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1291
Andybull wrote:
I will be going to the game for two reasons. 1. To recognise the career of Luke. 2. To support my team. We've been through a lot recently and some of the stick we've been getting is justified, I would have preferred to start as a new team in Championship 1 and earn some respect back but the Rfl have decided otherwise. I would urge as many Bulls supporters to go and support the lads that turn out for the game.


Excellent points. I will be there to see the Giants for the first time in 2017 and for Luke.

However, all banter and antipathies aside, I will also be pleased there is a Bradford team. I will always want the Giants to beat you, obviously. But Bradford is a very important club for TGG and it would be poorer without you. So I hope many will come and enjoy the first game of your new era.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:20 am
Andybull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 22, 2013 9:25 pm
Posts: 50
Location: My house
Cripesginger wrote:
Excellent points. I will be there to see the Giants for the first time in 2017 and for Luke.

However, all banter and antipathies aside, I will also be pleased there is a Bradford team. I will always want the Giants to beat you, obviously. But Bradford is a very important club for TGG and it would be poorer without you. So I hope many will come and enjoy the first game of your new era.


I hope so too. Thanks for your comments, let's hope we see a good game and Luke gets a decent payday.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:29 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 9
You make it sound like he was forced to play the game, also the injury he has had to quit the sport was something that happened over a long period of time, he new the risks while playing as does everyone else, your trying to make out this guy was some kind of super hero, he was a guy getting paid to do a job, end of
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Aldy, AndyMc88, bishops finger, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cassandra, colly226, Dannyboywt, debaser, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Greavsie, guess who, hereagain, jockabull, josefw, martinwildbull, Molsk111, redeverready, riccado, ridlerbull, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, Surely not, vbfg and 393 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,2821,75275,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  