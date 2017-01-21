Luke has always been a model professional. He put his body on the line more than some, he's been knocked out several times had his ear stitched back on more than once, been targeted as the "little man" but always played with heart and determination. He postponed his wedding to turn out for his country, and was a stand out in that competition after giving up so much.

Him putting his hand up to play meant he has had to have a hip replacement at 30 years of age, this will need redoing as it won't last a lifetime, it can only be done twice, he will potentially end his years in a wheelchair as a result - all this because of the game of rugby league.

For me this is a TRUE testimonial for a little guy with a massive heart.

If people can't or don't want to attend that's fine- but to snub the game because of a line written on a forum seems to me is even more petty than the original comment.

This guy, and his family, has given up so much for the game we love. He deserves our support. Hope to see many of you there.