Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:15 pm
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1290
Micky the travelling friend wrote:
Give over giner

Daz puts a post on our board asking bulls fans to support Lukes testimonial - no probs with that - us RL fans can look after each other.
Some of us say yes we'll go while others still thinking about it

THen brearly has a go at our club, so some of us say forget it if thats your attitude

Then you start having a go at some of our fans like we owe you something

Well done now you've lost another five potential tickets for Luke

Keep mouthing off cos your not doing Luke or Daz any favours


"having a go" / "owe you something" ...... its inside your head. If people don't want to watch their club or support a very good RL professional that's their choice.....not going because of a post on a forum is laughable.

Another mythical loss of tickets ! oh dear, never mind. :roll:

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:55 pm
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 270
Location: South of Bratfud
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Don't think they are as it was hastily arranged but i'm sure if anyone wishes to make a contribution i can get some info on where to donate if you like ?


Yes please

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:27 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 184
Location: Depends whose asking
brearley84 wrote:
a bulls poster had a go at the giants first btw dont forget.... page 3... i actually said look forward to seeing you further up too.

doesnt take much to get a reaction, never been the best of buddies bull and giants fans over many years now...


Nope you are wrong - read page 3 again - Bulls fans having a laugh with each other then you have a go at our team.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:31 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 184
Location: Depends whose asking
Cripesginger wrote:
"having a go" / "owe you something" ...... its inside your head. If people don't want to watch their club or support a very good RL professional that's their choice.....not going because of a post on a forum is laughable.....


So if we dont want to go then, thats our choice;
But if we say why we dont want to go that upsets you :lol: tough!

Can all Bulls fans that dont want to go on Sunday (for whatever reason) please dont let Ginger know the reason cos it upsets him :SUBMISSION: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:47 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7972
Location: Odsal Stadium
I wouldn't waste your time or breath on b84. Every club has its clowns and he is one of the Giants.

I think Robinson deserves a good turn out and out lads definitely deserve a decent following. It will be good for some talk on here about what's happened out on the field.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:55 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3740
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Bully_Boxer wrote:

I think Robinson deserves a good turn out and our lads definitely deserve a decent following. It will be good for some talk on here about what's happened out on the field.


Exactly, also, it's an actual game of rugby in 2017 involving Bradford! I'm there, didn't think we'd see it. The first of this incarnation of Bradford rl, I feel I have to go, each to their own though if people don't fancy it for whatever reason. I'm just so fed up about finance, admin, liquidated, players leaving etc that I can't wait to see 13 players on a pitch playing in red amber and black.....(at least I hope we are and not in a giants away strip!)we can then discus how long a season it's going to be having witnessed how far behind we are first hand ;)

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:35 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14395
Location: Overlooking the Canal
If anyone would like access to the players post match bar tomorrow there will be a charge of £2, which can be paid for at the stadium reception.

Luke Robinson added that he is pleased to see things on the up for Sunday’s opposition Bradford Bulls

“I understand we are very tribal in Rugby League and it’s us versus them, but from a Rugby League perspective I don’t want to see any club in that position whether they are your rivals or not. They are a powerhouse of Rugby League and we don’t want them or anybody else, falling away, we need to stick together, we need to get behind them and fingers crossed that the more successful club sides we have, the more successful Rugby League will be."
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:12 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1960
Location: No longer Bradford
I still remember Robinson playing in the 2003 Grand Final for Wigan as a kid. Essentially thrown in at the deep end with only a handful of first team games, because Adrian Lam went down injured right at the end of the season. Doesn't seem 5 minutes ago, so it's quite odd to tomorrow be attending his testimonial game after he's retired.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:14 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 811
brearley84 wrote:
a bulls poster had a go at the giants first btw dont forget.... page 3... i actually said look forward to seeing you further up too.

doesnt take much to get a reaction, never been the best of buddies bull and giants fans over many years now...


Cudjoe is still cr@p

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:18 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 811
GIANT DAZ wrote:
If anyone would like access to the players post match bar tomorrow there will be a charge of £2, which can be paid for at the stadium reception.

Luke Robinson added that he is pleased to see things on the up for Sunday’s opposition Bradford Bulls



Bloody hell same as fev stand tax. Looking unlikely I can make it but hope for Luke's sake more than anything there's a decent crowd there
