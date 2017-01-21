Bully_Boxer wrote:

I think Robinson deserves a good turn out and our lads definitely deserve a decent following. It will be good for some talk on here about what's happened out on the field.

Exactly, also, it's an actual game of rugby in 2017 involving Bradford! I'm there, didn't think we'd see it. The first of this incarnation of Bradford rl, I feel I have to go, each to their own though if people don't fancy it for whatever reason. I'm just so fed up about finance, admin, liquidated, players leaving etc that I can't wait to see 13 players on a pitch playing in red amber and black.....(at least I hope we are and not in a giants away strip!)we can then discus how long a season it's going to be having witnessed how far behind we are first hand