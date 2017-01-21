|
Micky the travelling friend wrote:
Give over giner
Daz puts a post on our board asking bulls fans to support Lukes testimonial - no probs with that - us RL fans can look after each other.
Some of us say yes we'll go while others still thinking about it
THen brearly has a go at our club, so some of us say forget it if thats your attitude
Then you start having a go at some of our fans like we owe you something
Well done now you've lost another five potential tickets for Luke
Keep mouthing off cos your not doing Luke or Daz any favours
"having a go" / "owe you something" ...... its inside your head. If people don't want to watch their club or support a very good RL professional that's their choice.....not going because of a post on a forum is laughable.
Another mythical loss of tickets ! oh dear, never mind.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:55 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Don't think they are as it was hastily arranged but i'm sure if anyone wishes to make a contribution i can get some info on where to donate if you like ?
Yes please
Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:27 pm
brearley84 wrote:
a bulls poster had a go at the giants first btw dont forget.... page 3... i actually said look forward to seeing you further up too.
doesnt take much to get a reaction, never been the best of buddies bull and giants fans over many years now...
Nope you are wrong - read page 3 again - Bulls fans having a laugh with each other then you have a go at our team.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:31 pm
Cripesginger wrote:
"having a go" / "owe you something" ...... its inside your head. If people don't want to watch their club or support a very good RL professional that's their choice.....not going because of a post on a forum is laughable.....
So if we dont want to go then, thats our choice;
But if we say why
we dont want to go that upsets you
tough!
Can all Bulls fans that dont want to go on Sunday (for whatever reason) please dont let Ginger know the reason cos it upsets him
Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:47 pm
I wouldn't waste your time or breath on b84. Every club has its clowns and he is one of the Giants.
I think Robinson deserves a good turn out and out lads definitely deserve a decent following. It will be good for some talk on here about what's happened out on the field.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:55 pm
Bully_Boxer wrote:
I think Robinson deserves a good turn out and our lads definitely deserve a decent following. It will be good for some talk on here about what's happened out on the field.
Exactly, also, it's an actual game of rugby in 2017 involving Bradford! I'm there, didn't think we'd see it. The first of this incarnation of Bradford rl, I feel I have to go, each to their own though if people don't fancy it for whatever reason. I'm just so fed up about finance, admin, liquidated, players leaving etc that I can't wait to see 13 players on a pitch playing in red amber and black.....(at least I hope we are and not in a giants away strip!)we can then discus how long a season it's going to be having witnessed how far behind we are first hand
Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:35 pm
If anyone would like access to the players post match bar tomorrow there will be a charge of £2, which can be paid for at the stadium reception.
Luke Robinson added that he is pleased to see things on the up for Sunday’s opposition Bradford Bulls
“I understand we are very tribal in Rugby League and it’s us versus them, but from a Rugby League perspective I don’t want to see any club in that position whether they are your rivals or not. They are a powerhouse of Rugby League and we don’t want them or anybody else, falling away, we need to stick together, we need to get behind them and fingers crossed that the more successful club sides we have, the more successful Rugby League will be."
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:12 pm
I still remember Robinson playing in the 2003 Grand Final for Wigan as a kid. Essentially thrown in at the deep end with only a handful of first team games, because Adrian Lam went down injured right at the end of the season. Doesn't seem 5 minutes ago, so it's quite odd to tomorrow be attending his testimonial game after he's retired.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:14 pm
brearley84 wrote:
a bulls poster had a go at the giants first btw dont forget.... page 3... i actually said look forward to seeing you further up too.
doesnt take much to get a reaction, never been the best of buddies bull and giants fans over many years now...
Cudjoe is still cr@p
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:18 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
If anyone would like access to the players post match bar tomorrow there will be a charge of £2, which can be paid for at the stadium reception.
Luke Robinson added that he is pleased to see things on the up for Sunday’s opposition Bradford Bulls
Bloody hell same as fev stand tax. Looking unlikely I can make it but hope for Luke's sake more than anything there's a decent crowd there
