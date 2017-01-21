Micky the travelling friend wrote:
Give over giner
Daz puts a post on our board asking bulls fans to support Lukes testimonial - no probs with that - us RL fans can look after each other.
Some of us say yes we'll go while others still thinking about it
THen brearly has a go at our club, so some of us say forget it if thats your attitude
Then you start having a go at some of our fans like we owe you something
Well done now you've lost another five potential tickets for Luke
Keep mouthing off cos your not doing Luke or Daz any favours
"having a go" / "owe you something" ...... its inside your head. If people don't want to watch their club or support a very good RL professional that's their choice.....not going because of a post on a forum is laughable.
Another mythical loss of tickets ! oh dear, never mind.