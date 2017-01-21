|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Oh, I see what you're trying to do there; your right, we were just being manipulated; I'll tell the lads that we are all going on Sunday after all -NOT
No no, as I say Brearley writes a few lines and you spit the dummy. He wasn't trying to manipulate you nor am I. This is just a forum for exchanging povs
Enjoy your Sunday. I will
Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:05 am
mat wrote:
Nope brearley just shows what a chip he's got on his shoulder and embarrasses your club. Rather put my money into my club in other ways. Unfortunately that means a great servant to the game misses out.
Chill. This is just a fans forum. A fan says something that gets under your skin and you think a club is embarrassed ! Get some perspective
I'm looking forward to a Giants vs Bulls friendly and supporting Luke. You aren't going, fine have a great Sunday and enjoy having a club again (with a top coach!).
Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:44 am
Stay at home and save your money until it actually benefits the Bulls.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:06 am
Cripesginger wrote:
No no, as I say Brearley writes a few lines and you spit the dummy. He wasn't trying to manipulate you nor am I. This is just a forum for exchanging povs
Enjoy your Sunday. I will
yeah sure, you're not trying to be provocative at all are you - Grow up.
Enjoy your Sunday - Giants will win and the Bulls fans will top up Robbo's retirement fund for you.
Dont worry I'll definitely be enjoying my Sunday
Oh and for the record - I did not spit you
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:31 pm
Cripesginger wrote:
Chill. This is just a fans forum. A fan says something that gets under your skin and you think a club is embarrassed ! Get some perspective
I'm looking forward to a Giants vs Bulls friendly and supporting Luke. You aren't going, fine have a great Sunday and enjoy having a club again (with a top coach!).
Give over giner
Daz puts a post on our board asking bulls fans to support Lukes testimonial - no probs with that - us RL fans can look after each other.
Some of us say yes we'll go while others still thinking about it
THen brearly has a go at our club, so some of us say forget it if thats your attitude
Then you start having a go at some of our fans like we owe you something
Well done now you've lost another five potential tickets for Luke
Keep mouthing off cos your not doing Luke or Daz any favours
Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:11 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Just a quick note to anyone attending, only the Revell Ward stand lower tier will be open for this game.
There will be an all pay car park, costing £2.
Sadly I can't make it are tickets online so I can still contribute?
Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:54 pm
Micky the travelling friend wrote:
Give over giner
Daz puts a post on our board asking bulls fans to support Lukes testimonial - no probs with that - us RL fans can look after each other.
Some of us say yes we'll go while others still thinking about it
THen brearly has a go at our club, so some of us say forget it if thats your attitude
Then you start having a go at some of our fans like we owe you something
Well done now you've lost another five potential tickets for Luke
Keep mouthing off cos your not doing Luke or Daz any favours
a bulls poster had a go at the giants first btw dont forget.... page 3... i actually said look forward to seeing you further up too.
doesnt take much to get a reaction, never been the best of buddies bull and giants fans over many years now...
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:04 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1958
Location: No longer Bradford
brearley84 wrote:
never been the best of buddies bull and giants fans over many years now...
Just for clarity, I still largely couldn't care less about the Giants. I don't wish them well, I don't wish them bad luck, I just don't really give a monkeys either way.
It's been largely my feelings towards Huddersfield for about..... erm...... well forever really.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:17 pm
brearley84 wrote:
never been the best of buddies bull and giants fans over many years now...
First I heard o this was when you had t-shirts printed. It was sweet that you thought we had a rivalry. It still is. When we didn't exist we were a bigger club than Huddersfield.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:01 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Sadly I can't make it are tickets online so I can still contribute?
Don't think they are as it was hastily arranged but i'm sure if anyone wishes to make a contribution i can get some info on where to donate if you like ?
