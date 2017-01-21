mat wrote:
Nope brearley just shows what a chip he's got on his shoulder and embarrasses your club. Rather put my money into my club in other ways. Unfortunately that means a great servant to the game misses out.
Chill. This is just a fans forum. A fan says something that gets under your skin and you think a club is embarrassed ! Get some perspective
I'm looking forward to a Giants vs Bulls friendly and supporting Luke. You aren't going, fine have a great Sunday and enjoy having a club again (with a top coach!).
