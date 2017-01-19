brearley84 wrote: yep abit like when you used to laugh at us after giving us a beating all those years, oh how times have changed

Mind you, back then we were beating everyone and ending up with trophies. Where as you beat us and end up near bottom of division so things haven't changed that much.See you in the middle 8's if we qualify. If not see you in the league next year.Always good when you recruit from a team that finished 5th in CH.