HamsterChops wrote:
They haven't included Gaskell, Clough or Ferguson in the squad. And yet there's still Simpson, Roberts, Mellor & O'Brien who are ex Bradford.
Full of em, I tells ya.
I'm expecting plenty of "he's one of our own" chants from the Bulls fans to O'Brien, Mellor, etc.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:33 pm
And all 4 of them were in our academy systems from a young age. 3 of them even played 1st team! Has that Hudds squad got more Bulls academy products than their own?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:54 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
And all 4 of them were in our academy systems from a young age. 3 of them even played 1st team! Has that Hudds squad got more Bulls academy products than their own?
Sam Wood?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:58 pm
brearley84 wrote:
yep abit like when you used to laugh at us after giving us a beating all those years, oh how times have changed
Mind you, back then we were beating everyone and ending up with trophies. Where as you beat us and end up near bottom of division so things haven't changed that much.
See you in the middle 8's if we qualify. If not see you in the league next year.Always good when you recruit from a team that finished 5th in CH.
