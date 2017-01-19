|
|
So finally, we get to be talking rugby again. So how do we think we will line up on Sunday?
I'm going with:
1. Leon Pryce
2. Leon Pryce
3. Leon Pryce
4. Leon Pryce
5. Leon Pryce
6. Leon Pryce
7. Leon Pryce
8. Leon Pryce
9. Leon Pryce
10. Leon Pryce
11. Leon Pryce
12. Leon Pryce
13. Leon Pryce
interchange:
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
Leon Pryce
I know that's a strong team for a friendly, but at this point in the season it will be good to give all the players a run out.
Thoughts?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:48 pm
|
I'd certainly be thinking of putting Mendeika on the bench. so he can come on for stint when Leon gets tired late on
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:53 pm
|
Nah Mendieka wouldn't get near that team
