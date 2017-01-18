Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Let's be honest. We are still grateful we have a club and possibly a team. The RL family have been noting short of amazing in support. Especially the likes of Hull who have offered players and also the likes of Huddersfield and Keighley for sticking with the friendlies (will be much needed leading up to Hull KR away).

This game will give the new club some much needed revenue also. All the best, hopefully this regime is the one who will, at the very least, provide stability- if not the successes the club witnessed in early SL.