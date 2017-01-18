WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Luke Robinson Testimonial game

 
Post a reply

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:24 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 56
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Ah well at least we have been a big club, you were two clubs at one point and still weren't as big as the Bulls :lol: Tell me again how many Grand Final's you have been to? Or better still, when was the last time you actually won anything meaningful :lol: 1961-62 season?


Can they claim 1998 challenge cup? :oops:

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:59 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14382
Location: Overlooking the Canal
We were a big club once - but obviously to most RL supporters these days History only goes back as far as 1996 !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:08 pm
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1319
Location: Mirfield
I know what it feels like for Giants fans now, we are starting a season with fu@k all chance of winning the league

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:09 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7392
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
To be fair, you weren't a big club for thirty odd years before that either.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:50 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14382
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Nope but who decided how long in history you have to go back....a lot of teams have been big successful clubs but aren't now, doesn't make their achievements any less just because of the era it happened in!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:53 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7392
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It's true.

If you pop into Bradford you can go in the media museum and relive yours on the Zoetrope.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:16 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7040
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Let's be honest. We are still grateful we have a club and possibly a team. The RL family have been noting short of amazing in support. Especially the likes of Hull who have offered players and also the likes of Huddersfield and Keighley for sticking with the friendlies (will be much needed leading up to Hull KR away).


This game will give the new club some much needed revenue also. All the best, hopefully this regime is the one who will, at the very least, provide stability- if not the successes the club witnessed in early SL.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:59 am
Cibaman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6033
Location: Bradford
Is there a cut off point for deciding if this game will go ahead? Do we have 17 players available and prepared to play? A coach (and a team bus)?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, Blotto, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, Bystander, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, coco the fullback, colly226, debaser, djhudds, eddievan, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], HaworthBull, hereagain, ifallwerelikemumby, Iggy79, imwakefieldtillidie, jools, Nelson, Sensei-Bull, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, vbfg, whitters and 337 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,5551,35775,6974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  