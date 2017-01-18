|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Ah well at least we have been a big club, you were two clubs at one point and still weren't as big as the Bulls
Tell me again how many Grand Final's you have been to? Or better still, when was the last time you actually won anything meaningful
1961-62 season?
Can they claim 1998 challenge cup?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:59 pm
We were a big club once - but obviously to most RL supporters these days History only goes back as far as 1996 !!
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:08 pm
I know what it feels like for Giants fans now, we are starting a season with fu@k all chance of winning the league
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:09 pm
To be fair, you weren't a big club for thirty odd years before that either.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:50 pm
Nope but who decided how long in history you have to go back....a lot of teams have been big successful clubs but aren't now, doesn't make their achievements any less just because of the era it happened in!
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:53 pm
It's true.
If you pop into Bradford you can go in the media museum and relive yours on the Zoetrope.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:16 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Let's be honest. We are still grateful we have a club and possibly a team. The RL family have been noting short of amazing in support. Especially the likes of Hull who have offered players and also the likes of Huddersfield and Keighley for sticking with the friendlies (will be much needed leading up to Hull KR away).
This game will give the new club some much needed revenue also. All the best, hopefully this regime is the one who will, at the very least, provide stability- if not the successes the club witnessed in early SL.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:59 am
Is there a cut off point for deciding if this game will go ahead? Do we have 17 players available and prepared to play? A coach (and a team bus)?
