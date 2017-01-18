|
|
you still have a squad of players so can field a team
you will have a coach in place this week too i feel, already lined him up
we have organised another game next week just incase this one didnt go ahead but it is now so expect to see a mix of seniors and youngsters playing, also same for workington next week
then full team at warrington in the last pre season game for us
look forward to seeing you lot support your new club and robbo!
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:26 pm
|
|
brearley84 wrote:
you still have a squad of players so can field a team
Actually we currently have one player. Just the one. Don't think that constitutes a squad.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:29 pm
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Actually we currently have one player. Just the one. Don't think that constitutes a squad.
you will have a squad come sunday
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:48 pm
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Actually we currently have one player. Just the one. Don't think that constitutes a squad.
Don't tell them that. They'll try sign him.
|
|