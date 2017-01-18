you still have a squad of players so can field a team



you will have a coach in place this week too i feel, already lined him up



we have organised another game next week just incase this one didnt go ahead but it is now so expect to see a mix of seniors and youngsters playing, also same for workington next week



then full team at warrington in the last pre season game for us



look forward to seeing you lot support your new club and robbo!