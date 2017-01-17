Was confirmed tonight by our MD....
Due to the late notice of the game the revised prices are as follows:-
Standard tickets
Adult - £15
Concessions - £10
Kids - £5
£200 - Box for 10 people, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.
£20pp - directors box seats, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.
£5 players bar ticket-admission after the game. Opportunity to meet and mingle with players as well as hear the after speeches from the players/coaches.