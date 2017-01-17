WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:08 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14372
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Confirmed as Sunday 22nd, 3pm at John Smith's stadium

Adult - £15
Concessions - £10
Kids - £5
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:13 pm
Bully_Boxer
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7968
Location: Odsal Stadium
Whereabouts is it confirmed?

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:21 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9555
Location: Here
Who are they playing? Is that confirmed yet?
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:25 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5725
As of Weds morning we have no players or coaches.

Seems a bit optimistic us putting a side together for Sunday.

Guessing Batley have stepped in then. Hopefully he gets a good turnout
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:35 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14372
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Was confirmed tonight by our MD....


Due to the late notice of the game the revised prices are as follows:-
Standard tickets
Adult - £15
Concessions - £10
Kids - £5
£200 - Box for 10 people, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.
£20pp - directors box seats, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.
£5 players bar ticket-admission after the game. Opportunity to meet and mingle with players as well as hear the after speeches from the players/coaches.

Image
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:41 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9555
Location: Here
How f**king optimistic are the Giants?
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:43 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5725
debaser wrote:
How f**king optimistic are the Giants?


Either that or Chalners and Lowe have had their own men lined up already.
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:46 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14372
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Bradford confirmed it via a text to our MD while he was in the same room as me !!
Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:34 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3216
Can they be called the Bradford Bulls or is there still a dispute over the rights?
