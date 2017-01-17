|
Confirmed as Sunday 22nd, 3pm at John Smith's stadium
Adult - £15
Concessions - £10
Kids - £5
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:13 pm
Whereabouts is it confirmed?
Who are they playing? Is that confirmed yet?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:25 pm
As of Weds morning we have no players or coaches.
Seems a bit optimistic us putting a side together for Sunday.
Guessing Batley have stepped in then. Hopefully he gets a good turnout
Was confirmed tonight by our MD....
Due to the late notice of the game the revised prices are as follows:-
Standard tickets
Adult - £15
Concessions - £10
Kids - £5
£200 - Box for 10 people, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.
£20pp - directors box seats, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.
£5 players bar ticket-admission after the game. Opportunity to meet and mingle with players as well as hear the after speeches from the players/coaches.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:41 pm
How f**king optimistic are the Giants?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:43 pm
debaser wrote:
How f**king optimistic are the Giants?
Either that or Chalners and Lowe have had their own men lined up already.
