Was confirmed tonight by our MD....Due to the late notice of the game the revised prices are as follows:-Standard ticketsAdult - £15Concessions - £10Kids - £5£200 - Box for 10 people, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.£20pp - directors box seats, access to the players bar. Appearance and question opportunity with a rugby league legend.£5 players bar ticket-admission after the game. Opportunity to meet and mingle with players as well as hear the after speeches from the players/coaches.