I was thinking about our squad for this coming season and realised nothing has really been mentioned about Dom's injury timeframe so far.
Considering he did the injury 2/3 of the way through last season, how long do we expect him to be our?
I've just seen on Sky Sports that they expect him to miss the full regular season and just be back for playoffs.
Anyone seen any other news on this?
