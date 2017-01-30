WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

 
Post a reply

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:11 pm
stillinthepast Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 24, 2011 12:35 pm
Posts: 1786
Wigg'n wrote:
Skint after their cup final.

Actually as they're from Leigh they're always skint anyway.



Wigg'n you kid yourself, there are some well to do folk in Leigh, ask Charlie he knows. Failing that ask Frank :shock: .

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:58 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11035
Location: blackpool tower circus
stillinthepast wrote:
Wigg'n you kid yourself, there are some well to do folk in Leigh, ask Charlie he knows. Failing that ask Frank :shock: .

Good evening Brian, hope you are well?You are to kind,I'm just a humble Blackpool Clown,but the Wigan Carolis are the well to do members of the family, they own a Pub in Wigan, The Crown near Goose Green if anyone knows it?Both Frank and myself hope to see you when we meet in the League games this season, although we have booked a Hospitality Box for the game at the LSV on June 8th.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:21 pm
twosevenzero User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 7:22 pm
Posts: 4916
Location: At home, listening to Elvis.
charlie caroli wrote:
Good evening Brian, hope you are well?You are to kind,I'm just a humble Blackpool Clown,but the Wigan Carolis are the well to do members of the family, they own a Pub in Wigan, The Crown near Goose Green if anyone knows it?Both Frank and myself hope to see you when we meet in the League games this season, although we have booked a Hospitality Box for the game at the LSV on June 8th.



Hospitality at Leigh ?, does that mean you get cutlery ? :wink:
Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery.......

I will look to the moment, and miraculously, the future will take care of itself.

Radio 5 Live, Sat, April 14th, 2007,...Dave Whelan, "In Wigan, rugby will always be king"

'I was certain, positive, convinced, and yet..........unsure'

'It's only rock 'n' roll, but I like it'

Worry will not prevent destiny from unfolding.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:39 pm
Geoff User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4979
twosevenzero wrote:
Hospitality at Leigh ?, does that mean you get cutlery ? :wink:

Plastic forks?

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:39 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1960
Location: LEYTH
twosevenzero wrote:
Hospitality at Leigh ?, does that mean you get cutlery ? :wink:



Ya, wi a big pon o lobby. :D
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:18 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3282
The corporate offer at LSV is excellent and compares with the best in SL. I haven't had the corporate experience at either Cas or Wakey but would be very confident indeed that LSV surpasses them and a few others in SL too. Certainly better than Langtree Park IMO (at the risk of baiting the giraffe, of course).

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:03 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2537
Location: wigan...where else!!
Cokey wrote:
Ya, wi a big pon o lobby. :D

I could handle that, as long as you put a crust on it like my mam used to do :D
Plenty brown sauce as well :)
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:26 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20597
Location: WIGAN
jinkin jimmy wrote:
The corporate offer at LSV is excellent and compares with the best in SL. I haven't had the corporate experience at either Cas or Wakey but would be very confident indeed that LSV surpasses them and a few others in SL too. Certainly better than Langtree Park IMO (at the risk of baiting the giraffe, of course).



Better then Langtree park? You arrogant bast*rd!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, hatty, Iamlegend, jgmac13, Pie Eyed, Pieman, rochdale warrior, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,5181,81075,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  