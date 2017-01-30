|
Wigg'n wrote:
Skint after their cup final.
Actually as they're from Leigh they're always skint anyway.
Wigg'n you kid yourself, there are some well to do folk in Leigh, ask Charlie he knows. Failing that ask Frank
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:58 pm
stillinthepast wrote:
Wigg'n you kid yourself, there are some well to do folk in Leigh, ask Charlie he knows. Failing that ask Frank
Good evening Brian, hope you are well?You are to kind,I'm just a humble Blackpool Clown,but the Wigan Carolis are the well to do members of the family, they own a Pub in Wigan, The Crown near Goose Green if anyone knows it?Both Frank and myself hope to see you when we meet in the League games this season, although we have booked a Hospitality Box for the game at the LSV on June 8th.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:21 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Good evening Brian, hope you are well?You are to kind,I'm just a humble Blackpool Clown,but the Wigan Carolis are the well to do members of the family, they own a Pub in Wigan, The Crown near Goose Green if anyone knows it?Both Frank and myself hope to see you when we meet in the League games this season, although we have booked a Hospitality Box for the game at the LSV on June 8th.
Hospitality at Leigh ?, does that mean you get cutlery ?
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:39 pm
Geoff
twosevenzero wrote:
Hospitality at Leigh ?, does that mean you get cutlery ?
Plastic forks?
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:39 pm
Cokey
twosevenzero wrote:
Hospitality at Leigh ?, does that mean you get cutlery ?
Ya, wi a big pon o lobby.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:18 pm
The corporate offer at LSV is excellent and compares with the best in SL. I haven't had the corporate experience at either Cas or Wakey but would be very confident indeed that LSV surpasses them and a few others in SL too. Certainly better than Langtree Park IMO (at the risk of baiting the giraffe, of course).
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:03 pm
hatty
Cokey wrote:
Ya, wi a big pon o lobby.
I could handle that, as long as you put a crust on it like my mam used to do
Plenty brown sauce as well
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:26 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
The corporate offer at LSV is excellent and compares with the best in SL. I haven't had the corporate experience at either Cas or Wakey but would be very confident indeed that LSV surpasses them and a few others in SL too. Certainly better than Langtree Park IMO (at the risk of baiting the giraffe, of course).
Better then Langtree park? You arrogant bast*rd!!
