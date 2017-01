stillinthepast wrote: . Wigg'n you kid yourself, there are some well to do folk in Leigh, ask Charlie he knows. Failing that ask Frank

Good evening Brian, hope you are well?You are to kind,I'm just a humble Blackpool Clown,but the Wigan Carolis are the well to do members of the family, they own a Pub in Wigan, The Crown near Goose Green if anyone knows it?Both Frank and myself hope to see you when we meet in the League games this season, although we have booked a Hospitality Box for the game at the LSV on June 8th.