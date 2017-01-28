|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2536
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
charlie caroli wrote:
I suppose on the day you send this team, they MAY give us a game, because for the past 3 years Leigh have won with ease,it could have been 70 v 10 on Sunday,and you did have 10 players from the first team squad.As for acknowledging Leigh,if Wigan don't rate us , why are Wigan referring to us as a Gold team when charging for Hospitality?Maybe it's because of the 4 or 5 thousand Leythers we will bring.
if friendlies warm your cockles then good for you, when the 4-5k are on the way back to to leigh could you show 2k of them the way to the sports village because they will have forgotten by the following week.
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:08 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20592
Location: WIGAN
|
charlie caroli wrote:
I suppose on the day you send this team, they MAY give us a game, because for the past 3 years Leigh have won with ease,it could have been 70 v 10 on Sunday,and you did have 10 players from the first team squad.As for acknowledging Leigh,if Wigan don't rate us , why are Wigan referring to us as a Gold team when charging for Hospitality?Maybe it's because of the 4 or 5 thousand Leythers we will bring.
Only a bit of banter mate. I rate you very highly and have actually tipped you to challenge not only for a top 8 spot but for a 4 spot. It's great for the area to have you back in and not only back in the league but back with a good side. I'm really looking forward to our first league game.
It doesn't take away from the fact that last Sunday simply doesn't matter to us.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2709
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Only a bit of banter mate. I rate you very highly and have actually tipped you to challenge not only for a top 8 spot but for a 4 spot. It's great for the area to have you back in and not only back in the league but back with a good side. I'm really looking forward to our first league game.
It doesn't take away from the fact that last Sunday simply doesn't matter to us.
I'll go with that..
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:18 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2709
|
hatty wrote:
if friendlies warm your cockles then good for you, when the 4-5k are on the way back to to leigh could you show 2k of them the way to the sports village because they will have forgotten by the following week.
Do we have to wear them at the DW.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:15 pm
|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2536
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
atomic wrote:
Do we have to wear them at the DW.
Yeah why not, in fact let's see if you can get the missing 2k to wear them
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:28 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11021
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Only a bit of banter mate. I rate you very highly and have actually tipped you to challenge not only for a top 8 spot but for a 4 spot. It's great for the area to have you back in and not only back in the league but back with a good side. I'm really looking forward to our first league game.
It doesn't take away from the fact that last Sunday simply doesn't matter to us.
I love the Banter,nearly all my Family are Wiganers,I know so many Wiganers ,and love the Pi%s take, I also know a lot of Wiganers including Shaun Wane rate Leigh very highly for the coming season, I just love the wind up,for what it's worth, I rate Wigan as the No1 team in SL and think they will finish Top of the League again this year, still won't stop me , having a laugh.Charlie knows.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:20 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29976
|
Where did the 4,000 supporters disappear to yesterday. Are they still on the ale celebrating last weeks cup final?
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11021
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Where did the 4,000 supporters disappear to yesterday. Are they still on the ale celebrating last weeks cup final?
Rogues, Dews didn't bring more than 100 fans,and I reckon Wigan brought around 1800-2000 the week before, having said this I agree it was a very disappointing crowd.
