charlie caroli wrote: I suppose on the day you send this team, they MAY give us a game, because for the past 3 years Leigh have won with ease,it could have been 70 v 10 on Sunday,and you did have 10 players from the first team squad.As for acknowledging Leigh,if Wigan don't rate us , why are Wigan referring to us as a Gold team when charging for Hospitality?Maybe it's because of the 4 or 5 thousand Leythers we will bring.

Only a bit of banter mate. I rate you very highly and have actually tipped you to challenge not only for a top 8 spot but for a 4 spot. It's great for the area to have you back in and not only back in the league but back with a good side. I'm really looking forward to our first league game.It doesn't take away from the fact that last Sunday simply doesn't matter to us.