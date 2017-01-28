charlie caroli wrote:
I suppose on the day you send this team, they MAY give us a game, because for the past 3 years Leigh have won with ease,it could have been 70 v 10 on Sunday,and you did have 10 players from the first team squad.As for acknowledging Leigh,if Wigan don't rate us , why are Wigan referring to us as a Gold team when charging for Hospitality?Maybe it's because of the 4 or 5 thousand Leythers we will bring.
if friendlies warm your cockles then good for you, when the 4-5k are on the way back to to leigh could you show 2k of them the way to the sports village because they will have forgotten by the following week.