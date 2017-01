Ste100Centurions wrote:

Ah, Crusty ! Bless !



You really are the Walter Mitty of rugby league.



Yes it was a friendly, yes the result is irrelevant to Wane & many Wigan fans, but not all Wigan fans.

Do some Wigan fans feel just a little cheated by the relative lack of 1st team involvement in the match & a complete mis match 2nd half ? Or is that kind of slaughtering fun for you ?



Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, Iceland have been trying to contact you. Could you please return the shopping trolley from your front yard in Platt Waz as it is NOT YOUR PRAM .



Also could Wigan Warriors RLFC please advise Derek of when they are likely to need to 'borrow' our nice new Rugby League stadium when your football stadium is unavailable as we have a Real Big Club to consider in Manchester United .



Ta cock.