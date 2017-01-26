maurice

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm

Posts: 15746

Location: A rose between 2 thorns



MattyB wrote: The north stand terracing was nowhere near full.



And will rarely ever be even when sold out. The capacity allowed is raised when the East stand is opened, and can be raised again if applied for, like CC semi final Cas v Widnes or WC game. The South stand had just under 1500 in it, 6000 for a pre season friendly on a cold day with no season tickets and an expectation of a weakened Wigan team isn't too shabby the week before the first pay day since before Christmas for many.

Hope we can get over 6500 SL average and build from there but Sky are taking a right chunk of our bigger games And will rarely ever be even when sold out. The capacity allowed is raised when the East stand is opened, and can be raised again if applied for, like CC semi final Cas v Widnes or WC game. The South stand had just under 1500 in it, 6000 for a pre season friendly on a cold day with no season tickets and an expectation of a weakened Wigan team isn't too shabby the week before the first pay day since before Christmas for many.Hope we can get over 6500 SL average and build from there but Sky are taking a right chunk of our bigger games Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9119

Location: Deep in Leytherland

Jukesays wrote: Could Leigh have barred wigan tv crew?

Just asking as I'm pretty sure the ground isn't Leighs?



"The site is operated by Leigh Sports Village Company on behalf of Wigan Council – owners of the stadium, athletic stadium and clubhouse, swimming pool and sports centre, rugby league clubhouse and 3G pitches. "



I'm also pretty sure most of the boxes were sold out to people through mickey macs testimonial committee? Not sure how much say leigh will have had in that either or how "Commercially" successful it will have been?



I'm one of the last people who will have a go at Leigh but I think one or two are getting a little giddy.



Comment about 'barring' Wigan TV was tongue-in-cheek. Although I suspect Centurions have at least as much say about what happens at LSV, as Wigan do at the DW?



A share of an almost 6,000 gate is not to be sniffed at - let's see how much our share of the gate against Dewsbury, next week amounts to. Comment about 'barring' Wigan TV was tongue-in-cheek. Although I suspect Centurions have at least as much say about what happens at LSV, as Wigan do at the DW?A share of an almost 6,000 gate is not to be sniffed at - let's see how much our share of the gate against Dewsbury, next week amounts to. Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 29970





https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2016-fixtures-results/ Just to put this in context. The attendance of 5,792 on Sunday was higher than all but two of Leighs home games in the League last season, and one of those was a "free ticket" game v Batley. SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row Cokey

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 1954

Location: LEYTH

Rogues Gallery wrote:



https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2016-fixtures-results/ Just to put this in context. The attendance of 5,792 on Sunday was higher than all but two of Leighs home games in the League last season, and one of those was a "free ticket" game v Batley.





Quite true RG, It just shows the interest it's brought in Leigh, now that we are a SL club. Quite true RG, It just shows the interest it's brought in Leigh, now that we are a SL club. You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx) Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm

Posts: 1293

charlie caroli wrote: ,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier. I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.

Can't agree with your estimations there Chaz.



Away (South) was at best 3/4 full (Bradford brought more).

North was similar 3/4 + but we also always seem to squeeze to middles & leave sides even when packed.



Main stand as MattyB I think it was said, was only half full.



Probably right that 25 minutes to go the mass exodus began & by the hooter there was hardly a soul for Wigan players to go over to. Can't agree with your estimations there Chaz.Away (South) was at best 3/4 full (Bradford brought more).North was similar 3/4 + but we also always seem to squeeze to middles & leave sides even when packed.Main stand as MattyB I think it was said, was only half full.Probably right that 25 minutes to go the mass exodus began & by the hooter there was hardly a soul for Wigan players to go over to. Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm

Posts: 1293

Cruncher wrote: The division they play in may change, but Leigh never do.



You guys really are the Walder Frey of rugby league.



If you want to make an impact this year, you're going to have to aim a lot higher than scoring petty 50 - 10 victories over Wiganers.



Ah, Crusty ! Bless !



You really are the Walter Mitty of rugby league.



Yes it was a friendly, yes the result is irrelevant to Wane & many Wigan fans, but not all Wigan fans.

Do some Wigan fans feel just a little cheated by the relative lack of 1st team involvement in the match & a complete mis match 2nd half ? Or is that kind of slaughtering fun for you ?



Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, Iceland have been trying to contact you. Could you please return the shopping trolley from your front yard in Platt Waz as it is NOT YOUR PRAM .



Also could Wigan Warriors RLFC please advise Derek of when they are likely to need to 'borrow' our nice new Rugby League stadium when your football stadium is unavailable as we have a Real Big Club to consider in Manchester United .



Ta cock. Ah,! Bless !You really are theof rugby league.Yes it was a friendly, yes the result is irrelevant to Wane & many Wigan fans, but not all Wigan fans.Do some Wigan fans feel just a little cheated by the relative lack of 1st team involvement in the match & a complete mis match 2nd half ? Or is that kind of slaughtering fun for you ?Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, Iceland have been trying to contact you. Could you please return the shopping trolley from your front yard in Platt Waz as it isAlso could Wigan Warriors RLFC please advise Derek of when they are likely to need to 'borrow' our nice new Rugby League stadium when your football stadium is unavailable as we have ato consider inTa cock. Itchy Arsenal

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm

Posts: 900

Location: God's little acre

Ste100Centurions wrote: Ah, Crusty ! Bless !



You really are the Walter Mitty of rugby league.



Yes it was a friendly, yes the result is irrelevant to Wane & many Wigan fans, but not all Wigan fans.

Do some Wigan fans feel just a little cheated by the relative lack of 1st team involvement in the match & a complete mis match 2nd half ? Or is that kind of slaughtering fun for you ?



Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, Iceland have been trying to contact you. Could you please return the shopping trolley from your front yard in Platt Waz as it is NOT YOUR PRAM .



Also could Wigan Warriors RLFC please advise Derek of when they are likely to need to 'borrow' our nice new Rugby League stadium when your football stadium is unavailable as we have a Real Big Club to consider in Manchester United .



Ta cock.

You sir are Stephen Fry and I claim my £5.

Such wit I won't sleep tonight in anticipation of a witty retort. You sir are Stephen Fry and I claim my £5.Such wit I won't sleep tonight in anticipation of a witty retort. Jukesays

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm

Posts: 5250

Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!

Ste100Centurions wrote: Ah, Crusty ! Bless !



You really are the Walter Mitty of rugby league.



Yes it was a friendly, yes the result is irrelevant to Wane & many Wigan fans, but not all Wigan fans.

Do some Wigan fans feel just a little cheated by the relative lack of 1st team involvement in the match & a complete mis match 2nd half ? Or is that kind of slaughtering fun for you ?



Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, Iceland have been trying to contact you. Could you please return the shopping trolley from your front yard in Platt Waz as it is NOT YOUR PRAM .



Also could Wigan Warriors RLFC please advise Derek of when they are likely to need to 'borrow' our nice new Rugby League stadium when your football stadium is unavailable as we have a Real Big Club to consider in Manchester United .



Ta cock.



Your stadium? Your stadium? Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock



"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"



[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]



Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"



I thanked him and went on my Merry way!



RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015! atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2683

6K for a friendly/testimonial in bitter cold conditions with a good turn out from Wigan fans.Good show from all..



Can't wait for this season to get going and to see some proper discussion..



PS..Who is your conditioning coach? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 53 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 1 ... 3 69 posts • Page 7 of 7 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,510,232 656 75,716 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























