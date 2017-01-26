WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:37 am
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15746
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
MattyB wrote:
The north stand terracing was nowhere near full.


And will rarely ever be even when sold out. The capacity allowed is raised when the East stand is opened, and can be raised again if applied for, like CC semi final Cas v Widnes or WC game. The South stand had just under 1500 in it, 6000 for a pre season friendly on a cold day with no season tickets and an expectation of a weakened Wigan team isn't too shabby the week before the first pay day since before Christmas for many.
Hope we can get over 6500 SL average and build from there but Sky are taking a right chunk of our bigger games

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:18 am
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9119
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Jukesays wrote:
Could Leigh have barred wigan tv crew?
Just asking as I'm pretty sure the ground isn't Leighs?

"The site is operated by Leigh Sports Village Company on behalf of Wigan Council – owners of the stadium, athletic stadium and clubhouse, swimming pool and sports centre, rugby league clubhouse and 3G pitches. "

I'm also pretty sure most of the boxes were sold out to people through mickey macs testimonial committee? Not sure how much say leigh will have had in that either or how "Commercially" successful it will have been?

I'm one of the last people who will have a go at Leigh but I think one or two are getting a little giddy.


Comment about 'barring' Wigan TV was tongue-in-cheek. Although I suspect Centurions have at least as much say about what happens at LSV, as Wigan do at the DW? :wink:

A share of an almost 6,000 gate is not to be sniffed at - let's see how much our share of the gate against Dewsbury, next week amounts to.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:54 am
Rogues Gallery
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29970
Just to put this in context. The attendance of 5,792 on Sunday was higher than all but two of Leighs home games in the League last season, and one of those was a "free ticket" game v Batley.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2016-fixtures-results/
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:58 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1954
Location: LEYTH
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Just to put this in context. The attendance of 5,792 on Sunday was higher than all but two of Leighs home games in the League last season, and one of those was a "free ticket" game v Batley.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2016-fixtures-results/



Quite true RG, It just shows the interest it's brought in Leigh, now that we are a SL club. :wink:
Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:43 pm
Ste100Centurions
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1293
charlie caroli wrote:
I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied :wink: ,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.

Can't agree with your estimations there Chaz.

Away (South) was at best 3/4 full (Bradford brought more).
North was similar 3/4 + but we also always seem to squeeze to middles & leave sides even when packed.

Main stand as MattyB I think it was said, was only half full.

Probably right that 25 minutes to go the mass exodus began & by the hooter there was hardly a soul for Wigan players to go over to.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:08 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1293
Cruncher wrote:
The division they play in may change, but Leigh never do.

You guys really are the Walder Frey of rugby league.

If you want to make an impact this year, you're going to have to aim a lot higher than scoring petty 50 - 10 victories over Wiganers.


Ah, Crusty ! Bless !

You really are the Walter Mitty of rugby league.

Yes it was a friendly, yes the result is irrelevant to Wane & many Wigan fans, but not all Wigan fans.
Do some Wigan fans feel just a little cheated by the relative lack of 1st team involvement in the match & a complete mis match 2nd half ? Or is that kind of slaughtering fun for you ?

Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, Iceland have been trying to contact you. Could you please return the shopping trolley from your front yard in Platt Waz as it is NOT YOUR PRAM.

Also could Wigan Warriors RLFC please advise Derek of when they are likely to need to 'borrow' our nice new Rugby League stadium when your football stadium is unavailable as we have a Real Big Club to consider in Manchester United.

Ta cock.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:09 am
Itchy Arsenal
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 900
Location: God's little acre
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Ah, Crusty ! Bless !

You really are the Walter Mitty of rugby league.

Yes it was a friendly, yes the result is irrelevant to Wane & many Wigan fans, but not all Wigan fans.
Do some Wigan fans feel just a little cheated by the relative lack of 1st team involvement in the match & a complete mis match 2nd half ? Or is that kind of slaughtering fun for you ?

Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, Iceland have been trying to contact you. Could you please return the shopping trolley from your front yard in Platt Waz as it is NOT YOUR PRAM.

Also could Wigan Warriors RLFC please advise Derek of when they are likely to need to 'borrow' our nice new Rugby League stadium when your football stadium is unavailable as we have a Real Big Club to consider in Manchester United.

Ta cock.

You sir are Stephen Fry and I claim my £5.
Such wit I won't sleep tonight in anticipation of a witty retort.
