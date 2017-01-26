Jukesays wrote: Could Leigh have barred wigan tv crew?

Just asking as I'm pretty sure the ground isn't Leighs?



"The site is operated by Leigh Sports Village Company on behalf of Wigan Council – owners of the stadium, athletic stadium and clubhouse, swimming pool and sports centre, rugby league clubhouse and 3G pitches. "



I'm also pretty sure most of the boxes were sold out to people through mickey macs testimonial committee? Not sure how much say leigh will have had in that either or how "Commercially" successful it will have been?



I'm one of the last people who will have a go at Leigh but I think one or two are getting a little giddy.

Comment about 'barring' Wigan TV was tongue-in-cheek. Although I suspect Centurions have at least as much say about what happens at LSV, as Wigan do at the DW?A share of an almost 6,000 gate is not to be sniffed at - let's see how much our share of the gate against Dewsbury, next week amounts to.