MattyB wrote: The north stand terracing was nowhere near full.

And will rarely ever be even when sold out. The capacity allowed is raised when the East stand is opened, and can be raised again if applied for, like CC semi final Cas v Widnes or WC game. The South stand had just under 1500 in it, 6000 for a pre season friendly on a cold day with no season tickets and an expectation of a weakened Wigan team isn't too shabby the week before the first pay day since before Christmas for many.Hope we can get over 6500 SL average and build from there but Sky are taking a right chunk of our bigger games