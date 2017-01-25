|
Cruncher wrote:
You guys really are the Walder Frey of rugby league, sitting in that little kingdom of yours, obsessing over imagined slights and insults.
Quality
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:18 am
To be honest I thought the Leigh following was disappointing on Sunday. The main stand was just over half full, the terracing had masses of empty spaces along with the usual empty stand along the sides.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:46 pm
MattyB wrote:
To be honest I thought the Leigh following was disappointing on Sunday. The main stand was just over half full, the terracing had masses of empty spaces along with the usual empty stand along the sides.
I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied
,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:01 pm
Alan wrote:
Obviously not. It's a commercial decision to play a crowd-pulling team in the pre-season, as well as a 'sentimental' (
) one. The fact remains though that the more people who had come through the gate, the more McIlorum would have benefitted. I can understand, however, that your TV set-up is providing an excellent and necessary service to the many who simply can't attend games. Of course, Leigh could have always barred your TV crew from attending - as I believe has happened at some Championship clubs - and we don't show the games live! (mind you, there are some Championship clubs, over the 'dark side' who haven't even got electricity yet, never mind broadcasting facilities!)
Good luck to McIlorum with his testimonial year, and in speedily recovering from his horrendous injury.
Could Leigh have barred wigan tv crew?
Just asking as I'm pretty sure the ground isn't Leighs?
"The site is operated by Leigh Sports Village Company on behalf of Wigan Council – owners of the stadium, athletic stadium and clubhouse, swimming pool and sports centre, rugby league clubhouse and 3G pitches. "
I'm also pretty sure most of the boxes were sold out to people through mickey macs testimonial committee? Not sure how much say leigh will have had in that either or how "Commercially" successful it will have been?
I'm one of the last people who will have a go at Leigh but I think one or two are getting a little giddy.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:03 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied
,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.
3/4 full!
Remind me not ask this clown to measure my carpets!
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:21 pm
I had to Google Walder Frey.
There was me, thinking he must be some obscure ex-player...
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:30 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied
,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.
The north stand terracing was nowhere near full.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:03 pm
PlayTheBall wrote:
it was still a disgraceful decision in my opinion as it inevitably resulted in a lower reward than McIllorum deserved.
Also not sure about your logic as the Wigan support may have been marginally up on last year but, if my memory serves me correct, the game was on Wigan TV last year also.
You don't understand my logic because you've altered facts that has therefore then made my logic seem off!
Our fan numbers weren't 'slightly' up on last year at all. I remember our end being very quiet last year yet this year it was pretty much full. I think this may have been because it was a game for Mickey Mac and because we left the announcement of the game being online until closer to the day of the game (although going off how busy the cash turnstiles were, it didn't affect too many peoples decisions to go. I had to queue up for 15/20 mins to get in).
Next you'll be saying the Leigh end behind the posts was full....oh wait, somebody already has!!
Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:36 pm
Just heard that a statement about the crowd size is going to be made by Donald Trump...
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:41 pm
Cruncher wrote:
You guys really are the Walder Frey of rugby league, sitting in that little kingdom of yours, obsessing over imagined slights and insults.
Do they do weddings at the LSV?
