WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

 
Post a reply

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:35 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12129
Cruncher wrote:
You guys really are the Walder Frey of rugby league, sitting in that little kingdom of yours, obsessing over imagined slights and insults.

Quality :lol: :BOW:
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:18 am
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17718
To be honest I thought the Leigh following was disappointing on Sunday. The main stand was just over half full, the terracing had masses of empty spaces along with the usual empty stand along the sides.
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:46 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11003
Location: blackpool tower circus
MattyB wrote:
To be honest I thought the Leigh following was disappointing on Sunday. The main stand was just over half full, the terracing had masses of empty spaces along with the usual empty stand along the sides.

I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied :wink: ,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:01 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5249
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Alan wrote:
Obviously not. It's a commercial decision to play a crowd-pulling team in the pre-season, as well as a 'sentimental' ( :wink: ) one. The fact remains though that the more people who had come through the gate, the more McIlorum would have benefitted. I can understand, however, that your TV set-up is providing an excellent and necessary service to the many who simply can't attend games. Of course, Leigh could have always barred your TV crew from attending - as I believe has happened at some Championship clubs - and we don't show the games live! (mind you, there are some Championship clubs, over the 'dark side' who haven't even got electricity yet, never mind broadcasting facilities!)

Good luck to McIlorum with his testimonial year, and in speedily recovering from his horrendous injury.


Could Leigh have barred wigan tv crew?
Just asking as I'm pretty sure the ground isn't Leighs?

"The site is operated by Leigh Sports Village Company on behalf of Wigan Council – owners of the stadium, athletic stadium and clubhouse, swimming pool and sports centre, rugby league clubhouse and 3G pitches. "

I'm also pretty sure most of the boxes were sold out to people through mickey macs testimonial committee? Not sure how much say leigh will have had in that either or how "Commercially" successful it will have been?

I'm one of the last people who will have a go at Leigh but I think one or two are getting a little giddy.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:03 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5249
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
charlie caroli wrote:
I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied :wink: ,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.


3/4 full!
Remind me not ask this clown to measure my carpets! :wink:
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:21 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2162
I had to Google Walder Frey.


There was me, thinking he must be some obscure ex-player...

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:30 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17718
charlie caroli wrote:
I don't know where you was looking, the South Stand where the Wiganers were was full , till about 25- 30 minutes to go, then it emptied :wink: ,the North Stand behind the other posts was full, and the main West Stand was at least 3/4 full.Because most Wiganers left early it did help the rest get off the Car Parks easier.


The north stand terracing was nowhere near full.
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:03 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20578
Location: WIGAN
PlayTheBall wrote:
it was still a disgraceful decision in my opinion as it inevitably resulted in a lower reward than McIllorum deserved.
Also not sure about your logic as the Wigan support may have been marginally up on last year but, if my memory serves me correct, the game was on Wigan TV last year also.


You don't understand my logic because you've altered facts that has therefore then made my logic seem off!

Our fan numbers weren't 'slightly' up on last year at all. I remember our end being very quiet last year yet this year it was pretty much full. I think this may have been because it was a game for Mickey Mac and because we left the announcement of the game being online until closer to the day of the game (although going off how busy the cash turnstiles were, it didn't affect too many peoples decisions to go. I had to queue up for 15/20 mins to get in).

Next you'll be saying the Leigh end behind the posts was full....oh wait, somebody already has!!

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:36 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5410
Location: 3 Peers
Just heard that a statement about the crowd size is going to be made by Donald Trump...
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:41 pm
Geoff User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4975
Cruncher wrote:

You guys really are the Walder Frey of rugby league, sitting in that little kingdom of yours, obsessing over imagined slights and insults.


:mrgreen:

Do they do weddings at the LSV?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Geoff, hatty, MollySylphrena, muttywhitedog, Rogues Gallery, smokinjoe, Suzy Banyon, Sweaty Betty's, Twitch, Ziggy Stardust and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,9481,85575,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  