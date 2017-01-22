NickyKiss

GUBRATS wrote: Felt sorry for those kids at the end , I just don't understand Wanes policy , they were getting pummelled , I don't really see what they will have gained from that 2 nd half , not really fair on your 17/8 hundred fans either



I understand giving youngsters a run out against part time teams when fitness can even things up , but against experienced full timers , just plain daft , then again it's Shaun we're talking about here



He's a right daft head that Grand Final winning coach Shaun Wane ain't he?!



NickyKiss wrote:



Irrelevant what he's achieved , you've brought young squads before , we knew what to expect , but these were no where near facing up to full time players , in the past you've had some size and weight , that today just wasn't fair on them , fortunately nobody got hurt as far as we could see



See you in a few weeks Irrelevant what he's achieved , you've brought young squads before , we knew what to expect , but these were no where near facing up to full time players , in the past you've had some size and weight , that today just wasn't fair on them , fortunately nobody got hurt as far as we could seeSee you in a few weeks snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb MattyB

GUBRATS wrote: Irrelevant what he's achieved , you've brought young squads before , we knew what to expect , but these were no where near facing up to full time players , in the past you've had some size and weight , that today just wasn't fair on them , fortunately nobody got hurt as far as we could see



See you in a few weeks





I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.

Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?



TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.



While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.

Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?



Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.



Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today. number 6

Wigg'n wrote: Anyone that pays to attend a friendly and expects value for money really are going to be disappointed.





We did at the fc v wolfpack game. Depends what coaches want out of games though. Vs cas and kr radford picked virtually all reserves/u19s plus the odd 1st teamer to see how they go, today he picked less reserves/u19s and with a few more senior players they held their own in the secondhalf

Ste100Centurions wrote: I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.

Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?



TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.



While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.

Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?



Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.



Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.



My perspective is that in the first half, with about half to two-thirds of a starting team, we showed what is likely to happen from next week, when we get J Tomkins, Bateman, Tautai, Burgess, etc. back in the team.



Second half was completely different, but for me, having been to these Leigh "friendlies" every year, I was fine with the team that we put out and how they got on.



If Shaun doesn't put the kids in against first teamers, he can't see how they will hold up when we inevitably have to throw them in at some point, when injuries hit.



If you want to feel butt-hurt or disrespected, just because Wigan didn't offer up our first team for Gaz Hock et al to start swinging at when they run out of steam, that's your problem.



Pie Eyed wrote: My perspective is that in the first half .....

*You started well enough*



Second half was completely different, but for me, having been to these Leigh "friendlies" every year, I was fine with the team that we put out and how they got on.



Then got all *Pie Eyed*



If you want to feel but-hurt or disrespected, just because Wigan didn't offer up our first team for Gaz Hock et al to start swinging at when they run out of steam, that's your problem.



We, on the other hand, will see it for what is was - blooding the youngsters and judging them against (very) grizzled veterans) and get back to seeing how our champion team, led by our multiple-time GF winning coach, get on in the real matches.



My post was neither gloating, antagonistic or inflammatory, I simply asked a reasoned question.



My post was neither gloating, antagonistic or inflammatory, I simply asked a reasoned question.

Perhaps you could enlist the aid of a responsible adult to re-read the text to you ?



Ste100Centurions wrote: I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.

Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?



TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.



While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.

Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?



Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.



Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.



Basically, you can't be bloody serious.



It's hardly an 'annual fixture'. It's a pre-season 'run out' that suits both clubs because they're near to each other.



I very much doubt anyone would even blink if you decided to cancel it.



To take offence like this - to claim that it somehow damages your prospects, and then to finish with a veiled threat to go to Saints or Wire instead is such a typical Leigh response that it's untrue.



Basically, you can't be bloody serious.

It's hardly an 'annual fixture'. It's a pre-season 'run out' that suits both clubs because they're near to each other.

I very much doubt anyone would even blink if you decided to cancel it.

To take offence like this - to claim that it somehow damages your prospects, and then to finish with a veiled threat to go to Saints or Wire instead is such a typical Leigh response that it's untrue.

These aren't called warm-up games for nothing, matey (and Leigh are only one of several from Wigan's POV). They have one purpose: to get the stiffness out of the players's joints. Aside from that, they literally have no importance whatsoever.

Cruncher wrote: Basically, you can't be bloody serious.



It's hardly an 'annual fixture'. It's a pre-season 'run out' that suits both clubs because they're near to each other.



I very much doubt anyone would even blink if you decided to cancel it.



To take offence like this - to claim that it somehow damages your prospects, and then to finish with a veiled threat to go to Saints or Wire instead is such a typical Leigh response that it's untrue.



These aren't called warm-up games for nothing, matey (and Leigh are only one of several from Wigan's POV). They have one purpose: to get the stiffness out of the players's joints. Aside from that, they literally have no importance whatsoever.

Agreed. We were all told well in advance of the coaches intentions. The first half was a good game and served its' purpose. The second half will have shown the coach plenty about who may be ready. I thought Tommy and George looked good. FPN seemed up for it too.



I'm completely against sending a weakened team to face a local rival SL club to see our name cheapened by getting flogged.



