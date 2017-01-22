Ste100Centurions wrote: I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.

Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?



TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.



While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.

Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?



Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.



Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.

My perspective is that in the first half, with about half to two-thirds of a starting team, we showed what is likely to happen from next week, when we get J Tomkins, Bateman, Tautai, Burgess, etc. back in the team.Second half was completely different, but for me, having been to these Leigh "friendlies" every year, I was fine with the team that we put out and how they got on.If Shaun doesn't put the kids in against first teamers, he can't see how they will hold up when we inevitably have to throw them in at some point, when injuries hit.If you want to feel butt-hurt or disrespected, just because Wigan didn't offer up our first team for Gaz Hock et al to start swinging at when they run out of steam, that's your problem.We, on the other hand, will see it for what is was - blooding the youngsters and judging them against (very) grizzled veterans) and get back to seeing how our champion team, led by our multiple-time GF winning coach, get on in the real matches.