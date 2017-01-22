WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Re: Leigh v Wigan

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:19 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20573
Location: WIGAN
GUBRATS wrote:
Felt sorry for those kids at the end , I just don't understand Wanes policy , they were getting pummelled , I don't really see what they will have gained from that 2 nd half , not really fair on your 17/8 hundred fans either

I understand giving youngsters a run out against part time teams when fitness can even things up , but against experienced full timers , just plain daft , then again it's Shaun we're talking about here


He's a right daft head that Grand Final winning coach Shaun Wane ain't he?!

Fantastic :lol:

Re: Leigh v Wigan

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:28 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 829
NickyKiss wrote:
He's a right daft head that Grand Final winning coach Shaun Wane ain't he?!

Fantastic :lol:


Irrelevant what he's achieved , you've brought young squads before , we knew what to expect , but these were no where near facing up to full time players , in the past you've had some size and weight , that today just wasn't fair on them , fortunately nobody got hurt as far as we could see

See you in a few weeks
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Leigh v Wigan

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:55 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17709
GUBRATS wrote:
Irrelevant what he's achieved , you've brought young squads before , we knew what to expect , but these were no where near facing up to full time players , in the past you've had some size and weight , that today just wasn't fair on them , fortunately nobody got hurt as far as we could see

See you in a few weeks



At half time it had the makings of a cracking game. However we were warned prior to the match of his intentions! :|
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:59 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1280
I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.
Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?

TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.

While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.
Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?

Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.

Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.

Re: Leigh v Wigan

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:21 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9946
Wigg'n wrote:
Anyone that pays to attend a friendly and expects value for money really are going to be disappointed.



We did at the fc v wolfpack game. Depends what coaches want out of games though. Vs cas and kr radford picked virtually all reserves/u19s plus the odd 1st teamer to see how they go, today he picked less reserves/u19s and with a few more senior players they held their own in the secondhalf

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:47 am
Pie Eyed
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3210
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.
Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?

TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.

While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.
Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?

Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.

Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.


My perspective is that in the first half, with about half to two-thirds of a starting team, we showed what is likely to happen from next week, when we get J Tomkins, Bateman, Tautai, Burgess, etc. back in the team.

Second half was completely different, but for me, having been to these Leigh "friendlies" every year, I was fine with the team that we put out and how they got on.

If Shaun doesn't put the kids in against first teamers, he can't see how they will hold up when we inevitably have to throw them in at some point, when injuries hit.

If you want to feel butt-hurt or disrespected, just because Wigan didn't offer up our first team for Gaz Hock et al to start swinging at when they run out of steam, that's your problem.

We, on the other hand, will see it for what is was - blooding the youngsters and judging them against (very) grizzled veterans) and get back to seeing how our champion team, led by our multiple-time GF winning coach, get on in the real matches.
No trees were harmed during the creation of this post.
However, a number of electrons were mildly inconvenienced.
.
Saint94 wrote "Every team is in your feckin shadow....we all know." - Amen to that, brother
.
Saddened! wrote "We've got the worst backline in the competition, bar possibly London and Wakey. I'd swap our 1-7 with Salford in a heartbeat."

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:41 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1280
Pie Eyed wrote:
My perspective is that in the first half .....
*You started well enough*

Second half was completely different, but for me, having been to these Leigh "friendlies" every year, I was fine with the team that we put out and how they got on.

Then got all *Pie Eyed*

If you want to feel but-hurt or disrespected, just because Wigan didn't offer up our first team for Gaz Hock et al to start swinging at when they run out of steam, that's your problem.

We, on the other hand, will see it for what is was - blooding the youngsters and judging them against (very) grizzled veterans) and get back to seeing how our champion team, led by our multiple-time GF winning coach, get on in the real matches.


My post was neither gloating, antagonistic or inflammatory, I simply asked a reasoned question.

Perhaps you could enlist the aid of a responsible adult to re-read the text to you ?

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:35 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13379
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.
Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?

TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.

While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.
Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?

Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.

Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.


Basically, you can't be bloody serious.

It's hardly an 'annual fixture'. It's a pre-season 'run out' that suits both clubs because they're near to each other.

I very much doubt anyone would even blink if you decided to cancel it.

To take offence like this - to claim that it somehow damages your prospects, and then to finish with a veiled threat to go to Saints or Wire instead is such a typical Leigh response that it's untrue.

These aren't called warm-up games for nothing, matey (and Leigh are only one of several from Wigan's POV). They have one purpose: to get the stiffness out of the players's joints. Aside from that, they literally have no importance whatsoever.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:11 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1694
Cruncher wrote:
Basically, you can't be bloody serious.

It's hardly an 'annual fixture'. It's a pre-season 'run out' that suits both clubs because they're near to each other.

I very much doubt anyone would even blink if you decided to cancel it.

To take offence like this - to claim that it somehow damages your prospects, and then to finish with a veiled threat to go to Saints or Wire instead is such a typical Leigh response that it's untrue.

These aren't called warm-up games for nothing, matey (and Leigh are only one of several from Wigan's POV). They have one purpose: to get the stiffness out of the players's joints. Aside from that, they literally have no importance whatsoever.

Agreed. We were all told well in advance of the coaches intentions. The first half was a good game and served its' purpose. The second half will have shown the coach plenty about who may be ready. I thought Tommy and George looked good. FPN seemed up for it too.

In any case I was happy to hand my money over to support Micky Mac, whatever the outcome. Friendlys really are a waste of time and you end up worried for the safety of the players. Needless injuries are not what anyone needs (ask Saints). Roll on the serious stuff.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
