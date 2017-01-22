|
GUBRATS wrote:
Felt sorry for those kids at the end , I just don't understand Wanes policy , they were getting pummelled , I don't really see what they will have gained from that 2 nd half , not really fair on your 17/8 hundred fans either
I understand giving youngsters a run out against part time teams when fitness can even things up , but against experienced full timers , just plain daft , then again it's Shaun we're talking about here
He's a right daft head that Grand Final winning coach Shaun Wane ain't he?!
Fantastic
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:28 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
He's a right daft head that Grand Final winning coach Shaun Wane ain't he?!
Fantastic
Irrelevant what he's achieved , you've brought young squads before , we knew what to expect , but these were no where near facing up to full time players , in the past you've had some size and weight , that today just wasn't fair on them , fortunately nobody got hurt as far as we could see
See you in a few weeks
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:55 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Irrelevant what he's achieved , you've brought young squads before , we knew what to expect , but these were no where near facing up to full time players , in the past you've had some size and weight , that today just wasn't fair on them , fortunately nobody got hurt as far as we could see
See you in a few weeks
At half time it had the makings of a cracking game. However we were warned prior to the match of his intentions!
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:59 pm
I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.
Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?
TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.
While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.
Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?
Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.
Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:21 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Anyone that pays to attend a friendly and expects value for money really are going to be disappointed.
We did at the fc v wolfpack game. Depends what coaches want out of games though. Vs cas and kr radford picked virtually all reserves/u19s plus the odd 1st teamer to see how they go, today he picked less reserves/u19s and with a few more senior players they held their own in the secondhalf
Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:47 am
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.
Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?
TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.
While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.
Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?
Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.
Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.
My perspective is that in the first half, with about half to two-thirds of a starting team, we showed what is likely to happen from next week, when we get J Tomkins, Bateman, Tautai, Burgess, etc. back in the team.
Second half was completely different, but for me, having been to these Leigh "friendlies" every year, I was fine with the team that we put out and how they got on.
If Shaun doesn't put the kids in against first teamers, he can't see how they will hold up when we inevitably have to throw them in at some point, when injuries hit.
If you want to feel butt-hurt or disrespected, just because Wigan didn't offer up our first team for Gaz Hock et al to start swinging at, that's your problem.
We, on the other hand, will see it for what is was (blooding the youngsters and judging them against - very - grizzled veterans) and get back to seeing how our champion team, led by our multiple-time GF winning coach, get on in the real matches.
