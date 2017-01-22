I thought it hugely disrespectful of Wane to go so weak in that 2nd half.

Ok, I understand that he has to/wants to blood his young lads & give them game time to assess where they are at but, who wants to see that level of disparity ?



TBF to your young lads they didn't lack effort & likely some will go on to have great careers in RL, don't think Wigan take many average kids, but there is the word, kids, really men v boys 2nd half.



While it will always be more important to us Leigh fans, in the cold light of day I am left wondering if we *Leigh* should scrap this annual fixture.

Does this result give 'some' false confidence to Leigh & will it damage the confidence of your academy/fringe players ?



Maybe DB should give Wire or Saints a call about next years friendlies *yes I do think Leigh will survive*.



Genuinely interested in the perspective of Wigan fans who attended today.