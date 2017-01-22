GUBRATS wrote:
Felt sorry for those kids at the end , I just don't understand Wanes policy , they were getting pummelled , I don't really see what they will have gained from that 2 nd half , not really fair on your 17/8 hundred fans either
I understand giving youngsters a run out against part time teams when fitness can even things up , but against experienced full timers , just plain daft , then again it's Shaun we're talking about here
He's a right daft head that Grand Final winning coach Shaun Wane ain't he?!
Fantastic