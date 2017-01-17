|
Just a guide for those coming over. Parking - about 1500 free spots on the site but these will go quickly, parsonage retail, Pennington flash ,and town centre only a short walk away. Food n Ale, Thomas Burke is a great spoons so any early starts make this a good point to do so, then your walk to the ground will not see you go thirsty from here. Railway pub near to Miners for those parked near to parsonage retail which has an harvester on site. Leigh East, whistling wren and Holiday inn on LSV site plus the Legends bar which is on the west stand concourse and is cheaper than the wren. Would recommend the Brittania for those heading from town but will be absolutely rammed quite early and after game but cracking privately owned proper pub.
Will be a great game that should earn a cracking lad and some good causes a few bob.
Ps bring your cameras and you can get your photo taken with John Woods, ok it's only a statue but at least you have a chance of catching him now.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:45 pm
maurice wrote:
Can I have your autograph Mo?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:59 pm
Was the availability of the DW Stadium at least discussed for this one?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:08 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 732
Location: Around the three Sisters
Wigan squad for Leigh Centurions
Joe Bretherton, Tony Clubb, Macauley Davies, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Connor Farrell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Jake Shorrocks, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, George Williams & Josh Woods.
For the Centurions, former Wigan player Ryan Hampshire joins new recruits Ben Crooks, James Green, Antoni Maria, Eloi Pelissier, Glenn Stewart & Atelea Vea with all seven players set to debut in Sunday’s game.
Leigh Squad
Jamie Acton, Mitch Brown, James Clare, Ben Crooks, Matty Dawson, Josh Drinkwater, James Green, Ryan Hampshire, Harrison Hansen, Adam Higson, Gareth Hock, Liam Hood, Sam Hopkins, Antoni Maria, Gregg McNally, Cory Paterson, Eloi Pelissier, Ben Reynolds , Glenn Stewart, Danny Tickle & Atelea Vea.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:41 pm
Ashton Bears wrote:
James Clare making his Leigh debut also.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:32 pm
I see Leigh are going full blooded as usual for their annual cup final.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:32 pm
Micky mac is a popular lad over these parts so the club decided to put out a full strength team less anyone carrying niggles i.e. Higham, Ridyard, Weston and Tonga
Forecast is cool but dry, so will be a great way to blow the cobwebs off before the big event
Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:33 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I see Leigh are going full blooded as usual for their annual cup final.
So given we don't have an academy ( yet ) which other players do you suggest we put out ?
